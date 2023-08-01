Culture Veritable Tools For Unity, Dev – Ebonyi Speaker

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Chief Moses Odunwa has described culture as peoples’ unifier and instrument of peace, progress, and community development.

Odunwa who stated this at Edukwu Nnoyo Ekpelu in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State said he was happy over the orderly conduct of the 2023 Ikwo Noyo Nnefioha New Yam Festival, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd from different walks of life who gathered for the festival at the Edukwu Noyo Ekpelu Ikwo, the traditional ancestral origin of the Ikwo clan, Odunwa highlighted peace and unity as one of the most significant traits that the Nnefioha has brought to the people of Ikwo clan.

The State Chief Lawmaker maintained that the Nnefioha New Yam festival offered the entire Ikwo sons and daughters a golden opportunity to reflect on those cultural values that are being fast eroded by the forces of modernity and proffer solutions of re-establishing contact with that familiar landmark of yesteryears where Ikwo people were known for hardworking, integrity, medical care, hospitality, humility and unity above all a clan we’ll armed with a purpose and focus.

He stated that the festival not only provided the clan opportunity to celebrate their oneness and diversity which he said is their stronghold but also an ample opportunity to appreciate individuals whom God has used to reposition Ikwo people and therefore thanked the State Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and wife, Uzoamaka for representing an ideal in-law to Ikwo people in addition to providing holistic leadership to all parts of the State.

The Speaker also thanked Ikwo sons and daughters especially the organizers of the event for their high degree of commitment towards the success of the event and well-wishers for prioritizing the event and expressed optimism that the year’s celebration would be more glamorous than the present.

In his contribution, the remember representing Ikwo North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ifeanyi Nwakpu thanked the Ikwo clan for institutionalizing Culture in the area and called for proper hand-down of their rich cultural heritage to the present generation

The event attracted members of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly Members, State Executive Council, Local Government Chairmen and other top politicians traditional rulers, clergies, businessmen and women from the area and beyond.

Nnefioha in Ikwo marks the end of their traditional year and ushers in another traditional new year.