Culture, tradition as Okpe Union Day beckons

Ahead of this year’s edition of Okpe Union Day in Lagos, the Okpe Union Deputy President General, South-West, Engr Francis Redemi, has assured of a successful celebration, with a lineup of activities that include dance, storytelling, music, cultural display, and lecture. He said that the Okpe Union 94th Anniversary Committees have been set up to ensure a successful and memorable event.

According to Redemi, the Okpe Union Day is the most significant celebration in Okpe culture. He called on the Okpe Union 94th Anniversary Committee to start preparatory work without delay, adding that some traditional rulers in the South-West and SouthSouth geopolitical zones are gearing up for the 2024 Okpe Union Day in Lagos. “This year’s Okpe Union Day will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2024. The purpose of this day is to spread knowledge about Okpe culture and prevent the extinction of Okpe language. It is also a special day to reflect, set goals and consider how we want to achieve them,” he said. A statement in Lagos by Redemi entrusted the union’s protocol committee with the job of receiving traditional rulers, top government functionaries and technocrats on Tuesday, May 16, 2024 “Okpe Union Day is a unique celebration because it is a celebration of our identity as a nation, a day of keeping Okpe tradition alive, a day of union and it’s a day of enlightenment.”

The statement shed light on the goals and achievements of the union. “We have record of which to be proud. Okpe Union Day allows all Okpe born to take pride in their history and tradition, rededicate and recommit themselves to the unity and development of Okpe Kingdom. “There will be prayers, President General’s address, music, dance, storytelling, lecture and eating” the statement added.