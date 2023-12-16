Culture, Tourism Administrators, Operators Task Tinubu, State Governments on Merger of Both Ministries

Worried by the growing dichotomy between culture and tourism, which has resulted in the under performance of the tourism sector over the years, administrators of both sectors across the country have charged state and the federal governments on merging tourism and culture ministries as one ministry to allow for effective management and promotion of the nation’s cultural tourism ecosystem as one single product. This resolution was part of the communique issued at the close of the four-day maiden edition of the National Stakeholders’ Conference on Review of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2023, staged at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recently.

The four days gathering conducted under the auspices of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) under Otunba Segun Runsewe as the Director General, had in attendance representatives of the 36 states and FCT, made of commissioners of tourism and culture, permanent secretaries and other administrators, including private operators. The session feature presentations on different aspects of Nigerian tourism and culture by selected speakers including NCAC DG, who admonished the gathering on sustainability of culture and tourism as well as using both as tools The communique emphasised the importance of both culture and tourism remaining as one ministry at the federal and state levels, to complement each other and contribute meaningfully to diversification efforts of government at improving the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation.

The communique was drafted by eight syndicate groups after they were tasked at the first day of the conference to proffer solutions on how to revive the culture and tourism sector. The outcome of the conference was presented to the stakeholders by the Chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee, Dr Gerald Adewole, who disclosed the resolutions of the conference would be forwarded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, for immediate implementation, to turn the sector into a major revenue generating hub. Part of the communique reads; “Skills acquisition is critical and strategic to the empowerment of stakeholders in the sector and the development of arts and culture industry.

‘‘The conference therefore recommended skills acquisition training programme, especially for women, youths and the physically challenged through structured processes of formal education, informal and traditional skill transfer, apprenticeship, etc.” The conference further noted that; “Nigeria’s cultural products should be carefully packaged and aggressively promoted through platforms such as digital marketing, creation of galleries and full participation in travel markets.’’ Runsewe was applauded for the pro- posed training of 370 youths from the 36 states and the FCT in China. Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa Worried by the growing dichotomy between culture and tourism, which has resulted in the under performance of the tourism sector over the years, administrators of both sectors across the country have charged state and the federal governments on merging tourism and culture ministries as one ministry to allow for effective management and promotion of the nation’s cultural tourism ecosystem as one single product.

This resolution was part of the communique issued at the close of the four- day maiden edition of the National Stakeholders’ Conference on Review of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2023, staged at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recently. The four days gathering conducted under the auspices of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) under Otunba Segun Runsewe as the Director General, had in attendance representatives of the 36 states and FCT, made of commissioners of tourism and culture, permanent secretaries and other administrators, including private operators.

The session feature presentations on different aspects of Nigerian tourism and culture by selected speakers including NCAC DG, who admonished the gathering on sustainability of culture and tourism as well as using both as tools The communique emphasised the importance of both culture and tourism remaining as one ministry at the federal and state levels, to complement each other and contribute meaningfully to diversification efforts of government at improving the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation. The communique was drafted by eight syndicate groups after they were tasked at the first day of the conference to proffer solutions on how to revive the culture and tourism sector.

The outcome of the conference was presented to the stakeholders by the Chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee, Dr Gerald Adewole, who disclosed the resolutions of the conference would be forwarded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, for immediate implementation, to turn the sector into a major revenue generating hub. Part of the communique reads; “Skills acquisition is critical and strategic to the empowerment of stakeholders in the sec- tor and the development of arts and culture industry.

‘‘The conference therefore recommended skills acquisition training programme, especially for women, youths and the physically challenged through structured processes of formal education, informal and traditional skill transfer, apprenticeship, etc.” The conference further noted that; “Nigeria’s cultural products should be carefully packaged and aggressively promoted through platforms such as digital marketing, creation of galleries and full participation in travel markets.’’ Runsewe was applauded for the proposed training of 370 youths from the 36 states and the FCT in China.