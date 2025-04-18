Culture Minister Seeks Innovative Ways To Finance Creative Industry

Share

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has urged stakeholders in the creative industry to explore innovative pathways for financing entertainment enterprises.

She made the call while declaring open the second edition of the Nigerian Entertainment and Economic Roundtable in Abuja.

The Minister appreciated the organisers, AFROCULTOUR, for providing a platform for dialogue, policy engagement, and investment exploration within the dynamic sectors of arts, culture, tourism, and the creative economy.

Musawa noted that navigating innovative pathways is achievable by leveraging digital transformation and strengthening Nigeria’s legal and regulatory frameworks to support entrepreneurs in the industry.

“We must also prioritise skills development, intellectual property protection, and access to global markets to ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of Nigeria’s creative economy,” she said.

Represented by the Director of Domestic Tourism and Culture in the ministry, Sunday Bisong, the minister commended the organisers’ efforts aimed at fostering sustainable development, unlocking new opportunities, and advancing Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

She said the theme of the summit, “CULTOUR: Unlocking Possibilities and Locating Pathways to Rapid Economic Diversification,” was both timely and strategic, as it highlights the immense potential embedded within the country’s cultural, tourism, and creative industries.

It also emphasises their role as viable economic pillars in a world where innovation, creativity, and heritage preservation drive inclusive growth and prosperity.

“Nigeria is richly endowed with an unparalleled cultural heritage, vibrant artistic expressions, and a thriving creative industry that has gained global recognition.

“From Nollywood to Afrobeats, fashion, literature, and tourism, our creative ecosystem has consistently demonstrated its capacity to generate wealth, create employment, and project Nigeria’s identity to the world.

“However, the full realisation of this potential requires a deliberate and structured approach to policymaking, investment facilitation, and strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors,” she said.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this present administration, the government remains committed to implementing policies and initiatives that promote an enabling environment for the growth of this sector through strategic collaborations with industry stakeholders,” the minister added.

In his welcome address, the Convener and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Entertainment and Economic Roundtable, Chuks Akamadu, underscored the importance of tourism and entertainment, describing it as a major contributor to the country’s economic growth.

Akamadu said the entertainment industry has the capacity to drive Nigeria’s economic development and lead the private sector in supporting government initiatives, stressing the sector’s vast potential for national growth.

He emphasised the need for the government to prioritise the sector, which he noted is a major contributor to any nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

