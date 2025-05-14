Culture, Creativity Beckon As Onitsha Improvement Union Celebrates 100 Years

Share

The rich cultural heritage of Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, will take centre stage as Onitsha Improvement Union celebrates its Centenary Anniversary this Saturday in Lagos.

The highlights of the epoch making event include: cultural displays and performances, keynote speeches and addresses, special appearances by prominent Onitsha sons and daughters, and Award presentation to notable personalities of Onitsha Development Union.

Announcing this at a press briefing held at Gemini Art Gallery, Onikan Lagos, the president of Onitsha Improvement Union (OIU), Lagos Chapter, Mr. Emenike Achuta (Ozi) stated that the celebration, scheduled to hold this Saturday, May 17, at Union Bank Club, Bode Thomas Surulere, Lagos, is focused on “Ifeji Abu Onicha Erika” and “Igwebuike”.

Achuta interpreted the theme for the Centenary celebration as “Unity and Collective Strength, which leads to progress and Community development Onitsha Metropolis”. He explained further, “Incidentally, Onitsha as a town, we are not traders, we do more of White Collar Jobs.

What Onitsha man is concerned about is how to make sure that our upcoming generation gets adequate training by going to School to obtain highly professional skills like Medical Doctor, Accountant, Lawyer, Engineering, amongst others.

“So these are the kind of people Onitsha produces, but because of the situation of the country now, some of our Children have started learning how to trade.

“Onitsha Improvement Union, over the years has been given Scholarship to our Children, even up till now, we still run our Scholarship programme for our Children.”

Continuing, he said: “Ifeji Abu Onicha Erika” means there are qualities Onitsha man possesses and we are working out to ensure that the attitude is effective, because so many things are eroding us, we want to retain that attitude, because it is our pride.”

According to him, “Igwebuike”, people say Onitsha does not have money. “Yes, it’s true because we do not trade.

So all those things that give money, you may not see Onitsha man involved in it but the strength we have is that anytime we want to do anything, like the OIU is doing now for the Centenary celebration, is a good example of Igwebuike that is our strength and Ifeji abu Onitsha Erika,that is also our strength and we want to make sure that is retained.”

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Akunne Lloyd Ofili Udo, explained that Onitsha was a melting pot for traders from all other tribes in Nigeria and West Africa, noting that Onitsha is a commercial centre with largest vibrant market, historical landmarks with traders from Benin, Igala and West Africa and has a rich cultural heritage.

“Above all, Onitsha is one monarch Community comprising two local government Areas(LGAs),North and South located on the Eastern Bank of the Niger River.

“The OIU Lagos Chapter was established in 1924, for the centenary anniversary would be expecting Father of the day, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR, MNI (Agbogidi) the Obi of Onitsha, to lead dignitaries, including top government officials, and his entourage, Ndiche, Agbalanze, Otu Odu, cultural troupes all the way from Onitsha, with masquerades display, among others.”

Speaking with New Telegraph, celebrated artist, Mr George Edozie, said “the best of the best of Nigeria comes from Onitsha, the Scientist, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe who gave us independence is an Onitsha man, the first Medical Doctor is an Onitsha man, the highest selling artist on earth,the late professor Ben Enwonwu.

We are special people, we are contented with what we have but when we don’t have money we have strength indeed.”

The president of Onitsha Ado Women Progressive Association Lagos, Mrs. Felicia Udemba said, “The women are working very hard, at Onitsha, women are building a maternity home for our people.

So the women are adding strength whatever the men are doing, also the women are the colour,especially, when they dress in their regalia attire on the day of the anniversary.

Onitsha women are the wives and daughters before our men marry and bring us to Lagos. We have Onitsha in Lagos and in the diaspora.

We encourage women by engaging them on vocational skills after which we empower them with some funds, so the women now become supportive of the family.”

