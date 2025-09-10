Culture, Creativity As Nnokwa Progress Union UK Honours Oramah, Others With Special Awards

Renowned economist and President of Afreximbank, Professor Okey Benedict Oramah, and his wife, Mrs Chinelo Oramah, were recently honoured with special awards by Nnokwa Progress Union UK Branch/Chapter. This is in recognition of the excellent job by Oramah and the transformation of the international financial institution he headed in Cairo Egypt.

The late Igwe C. O. Ezeagwu, Oranyelu 111 was honoured with Posthumous Service Award, while the Chairman, Nnokwa Microfinance Bank Ltd, Prince Dr. Uchenna Ezeagwu, equally picked an award. Other awardees include: Dr. Jude Ezeh, a consultant pediatrician, @ Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London; Engr Chinedu Orji, a Uk Chartered Engineer; Chief Tony Ibeanu, Ichie Ota, CEO, 4 Seasons Hotel n Suites, Lagos; Pst John Achu, Uk based business mogul; Mr Ifeanyi Ezenwanne, Chairman NPU UK Branch; Chief Ndubuisi Udeh, Vice chairman, NPU UK chapter; Ms Uju Anyika, Uk health professionals; and Mrs Chika Oba-Okwuba.

The awardees thanked the NPU UK chapter for counting them worthy of the honours. The special awards presentation to members of the community in the Uk and from different continents global, was the high point of the Nnokwa Progress Union UK Branch/Chapter 2025 Convention, held recently.

The event, which attracted dignitaries from three different continents, featured colorful cultural display and dances by Ndi Iyom Di NPU UK chapter, presentations of the state of the Union/account of the association, Iriji ofuo, recognition of patrons, and matrons, and message from homeland, Nnokwa.

The NPU branch/chapter chairman, Mr ifeanyi Ezenwanne, in his welcome address, read by his vice chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Udeh, thanked God almighty, for granting them the grace to witness the great day, expressing special appreciation to all members who came in their numbers to honour the event.

He was particularly excited about the international guests from the different continents and their homeland, Nnokwa, and Nigeria. In conclusion, he assured that the event would be worth the sacrifices and wished the international guests smoother, travel back to their different continents afterward.

Highlights of the event also include the traditional cutting and eating of the new yam in accordance with the culture and traditions of Nnokwa ancestry. Prince Uchenna Ezeagwu, who performed the role, thanked God Almighty for the bountiful harvest and peace of their dear town, Nnokwa, Idemili South LGA Anambra State, Nigeria.

In performing this task, he reminded the citizens that, a week earlier, “our Igwe Nnokwa, HRH, Igwe E. E. Ajamma, Oranyelu 1V had led the entire town to perform the Iriji 2025 festival, which he had earlier attended before jetting out to the UK to honour the invitation.”

Dignitaries who flew in from different countries and continents took time to express the symbolism of the Iriji festivals.

In his special presentation, the special guest of honour who also doubles as the chairman of the board of directors of the town’s bank assured investors and citizens and friends of Nnokwa Microfinance Bank Ltd that the bank is doing well and a good place to invest in.

He used the opportunity to invite them to consider investing in the bank soonest to take advantage of the profitable returns and dividends yields at the end of every year.