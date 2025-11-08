Culture, Creativity As Life In My City Art Festival Ends In Enugu

I t was a weekend of beauty, artistic fervour and illuminating conversations at the grand finale of the Life in My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), which held on Saturday, 25th of October, 2025 in Enugu. Its maiden with edition was held in 2007, nineteen years ago, and it has remained a favourite annual event for young and aspiring artists seeking artistic glory in the budding years of their careers.

LIMCAF has also become a destination for art lovers, collectors, researchers and art patrons who volunteer their expertise and resources towards the development and sustenance of the festival.

The festival has grown steadily and organically through the years to become the longest running and biggest youth focused juried art festival in Nigeria. Due to the Covid 19 Lockdown in 2020, the festival had a forced one year break.

As a result, its 2025 edition is the 19th year of its existence and the 18th anniversary of the festival’s exhibition, awards and Gala Nite. The exhibition which was held at the Conference Centre of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu was curated by Erasmus Onyishi of the Department of Fine and Applied Arts of the University of Calabar.

Themed “Can We Breathe,” the competition elicited divergent thoughts and varied responses, showing innovative processes, techniques and mediums from the hundreds of the young participants.

For the artists, the theme only served as a prod for reflections and for their imaginations to take flights, not only on how it touches on the existential realities of Nigeria, but also on how each artist’s experiences intersect with the “we” collective.

Out of the 750 entries, 100 selected artworks by 100 artists from the 18 regional centres spread across the northern, southern, eastern and western Nigeria, made it to the grand finale exhibition. Being a youth focused art initiative, only young men and women under 35 years qualified to participate in the competition.

Apart from age limitation, LIMCAF runs a highly inclusive program for these young artists, enabling self-taught, formally trained and informally trained artists to showcase their talents.

Attractive prizes are won annually by the participating artists in categories cutting across Drawing, Painting, Sculpture, Graphics, Photography, Textiles, Ceramics, Photography and digital art. The technical quality and originality of the artworks on display betray the quality of the juried art competition.

The wonder boy of the competition and the festival in general is Kwara state born Segun Victor Owolabi whose work titled “Entanglements: Sad Generation with Happy Faces,” won the grand prize. He was also the beneficiary of the first LIMCAF residency program started in 2025.

Owolabi’s story is inspirational especially when he recounted how LIMCAF has been an important part of his artistic journey, in an interview. It was an emotional moment when he was lifted shoulder-high by fellow contestants, cheering him on to the stage where His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and Patron of LIMCAF handed him the grand prize.

Discovering his artistic talent early in life, art became a fort and a tool with which he negotiated life, to escape from bullying and lack of self-confidence stemming from indigence and rejection of his artistic talent even from home.

He did not give up but put in a lot of effort until his struggle finally paid off with strings of wins in recent LIMCAF finals. Winning the grand prize this year has crowned his diligence and talent and put him among the LIM CAF greats.

Segun Victor Owolabi was awarded the three million naira (#3,000,000) annual grand prize for Young Artist of the Year, named in honour of late Elder Kalu (a former executive director of LIMCAF) whose contributions helped shape the festival to what it is today.

Other winners include Abubakar Mohammed from Zaria with the Photography entry- E Fona A’Da Na I AND II (1,000,000) for Chinelo Chime Prize for the Best Photography; Patricia Ikel Bello, with the entry-At the Foot of Her Mercy (Mixed Media) from Port-Harcourt Zone; Mba Ukemba with the Best Sculture/Installation entry titled Man from Calabar zone; Audu Phillip Iko with the entry titledYes We Can and We Will, from Abuja zone; Ipa Anyaole, (Jos zone), won the distinguished guests, dazzled the audience.