Culture, Creativity as Eastern Council of Felosis, Lagos, Holds ‘End of Year Gyration’

The vibrant O’Jez Lounge, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, echoed with the traditional pomp and ceremony which Kegites Clubs are known for. So, music, drums ensemble, dancing, and indeed, banters, took centre stage. The event was the Eastern Council of Felosis, Lagos, End of the Year Gyration held recently at O’Jez Lounge, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. In attendance members of the Eastern Council of Felosis, Lagos, some members of other chapters. Also in attendance were Kegites Club members from the Western part of the country, including the GOC of Comradium and Chairman, Anamenu Ebonyi Council of Chefesis and Fellowsis, Chief Kingsley Asakwonye; Chairman, Kegites Club, Imo State Council; Nollywood actor and incumbent Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Lagos State chapter, Emeka Ris- ing Ibe; notable Nollywood stars such as Jude Orhorha; Kelvin Ikeduba; and filmmaker, Songito Gabriel.

As expected, there was enough fresh palm wine for everyone, ditto for singing and dancing, underscoring the essence of Kegites Club, which is to preserve and promote African culture, promote peace among human race, resuscitate the cultural awareness of our forefathers and promote honest living and truth among all members as well as to discourage tribalism and racism. Significantly, before the gyration, members of the Eastern Council of Felo- sis, Lagos, led by its chairman, Chief Nwachukwu Ugochukwu Nnaemeka, and Chief Chukwudi Onyemauwa, who is the Chief Supervisor, visited the Little Saints Orphanage, Joe Ona Agbato Close, Ogudu Road, Ogudu GRA, Lagos, where they were shown a documentary on the orphanage, which was quite touching and inspiring.

They commended the management of the orphanage, while assuring them of their support. They, thereafter, presented some food items, toiletries, soaps among other, and promised to do more. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Chief Chukwu- di Onyemauwa, who is a Chief Supervisor, said: “As a club, and as a people with human feelings, naturally we’ve looked at it, how do we reach out? When the level of impunity going on in the society, how we can we impact on the people? This is supreme comrado, we are always looking for any means of impacting on lives. So, we decided to visit this orphanage home… Some of all these children, just like you saw in the documentary, were all neglected, dropped and left to die. We decided to come and visit them today, be part of their joy.

We’ve decided to do something that nobody would come back to say thank you to us. We’ve decided to do it, remembering that God in heaven, who has empowered each and everyone us here in Lagos, let us extend this love to these people who will never come back to say thank you. We’ve presented some food items, toiletries, soaps and other things.” According to him, this is the first time that they, members of the Felosis Council in Lagos, are embarking on this. “Just to put it right, our mother hemisphere, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi Ministerial Council, they have always been embarking on this. We are just taking a leave from the good things they have been doing.

And the way we’re seeing it, by the special grace of God, by next year we also will need to do more, just to make sure that we impact on these lives,” he added. Also, speaking with Saturday Telegraph in an interview, at the venue of the gyration, the chairman, Eastern Council of Felosis, Lagos State, Chief Nwachukwu Ugochukwu Nnaemeka, said: “Today we are doing our end of the year get together for this year, which we do every year in December. This is the only time we, the Eastern Council of Felosis, Lagos State, members, that is, those of us from the eastern part of the country who are in Lagos and are members of kegites Club, get together, thank God.

Like you saw us at the orphanage home. It just shows solidarity for all our members and celebrate ourselves as well. “We are only promoting African culture. This is a club all of us joined when we were in higher institution. All of us are boss of our companies or industries. So, we are no longer students. We joined the club as students then, and all of are here in Lagos and continue it for us to be re- membering what we were doing back then in the university.” He added that the club has made him to meet many people that he didn’t think he could meet. “For instance, last year, I was with former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta when he was celebrating birthday,” Nnaemeka said.