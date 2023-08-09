Culture, creativity as Ayan-Agalu Drum Festival holds in Canada

The city of Mississauga in Ontario Canada was agog with the display of Nigeria and Africa’s rich cultural heritage at the maiden edition of The Drum Festival, (Ayan-Agalu) with the theme “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage: As Catalyst for National and International Unity, Progress and Development last week. The cultural fiesta, organised by The Drum Online Media Incorporation, was attended by eminent personalities, such as government functionaries, royal fathers, political and religious leaders, cultural enthusiasts, socialites among others, from North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, especially from Nigeria. The festival was celebrated uniquely with the massive turnout of tourists, from within Canada and abroad, visitors, fun seekers, journalists, and residents.

Various dance groups from Brazil, Iran, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria communities in Canada and drummers played to the admiration of everyone in attendance. In his welcome address, Publisher of the Drum Online Media Incorporation and convener of the Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival), Prince Segun Akanni, said the event could not have come up at a better time and moment given the avalanche of social, economic, political and religious challenges plaguing Africa as a continent. According to him, there can be no gainsaying that the festival’s theme ‘Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National and International Unity, Progress and Development- The Ayan-Agalu Example’ is not only apt but timely given the legion of cultural erosion and neglect of core societal values that has pervaded most African countries, especially among the Yorubas’ of South West in Nigeria.

“Celebrating culture through the drums reinforces our collective desire and zeal to rejuvenate our moribund cultural heritages. “My involvement in the preservation, restoration, promotion of Africa’s and Yoruba’s cultural heritage and values dates back to over twenty years, an exploit which has taken me to over thirty countries of the world,” Prince Akanni said. The occasion was also used to honour prominent Nigerians and Canadians who have shown support for Nigeria’s culture and heritage. Some of the awardees include Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke; the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; post-humous award to late Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Founder, DAAR Communication. Others are former Canadian Immigration Minister and Secretary of State of Canada, Gerry Weiner; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Edward Ogundoyin; Publisher, Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu; Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya Oluomo (MC); Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Nura Sani Kangiwa; Chairman, Bellagio Air and founder, American Polytechnic of Nigeria, Dr. Oludare Akande; Baada of Otta, Awori Kingdom, Ogun State, Lawal Quadri Obawole; and United States of America’s senior military officers. Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, commended Prince Akanni for his hard work in organising the festival and commitment for cultural exchange.

He explained that Canada is truly a multicultural nation, made stronger and more resilient by diversity. “The festival offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the richness, beauty and diversity of African and Nigerian culture, and highlighted many contributions that Canadians of African descent have made, and continue to make, to our country in all fields of endeavor,” he added. Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, said Ontario is proud to be home to a vibrant African and Nigerian population, adding that this festival “is an opportunity for Ontarians to celebrate the many contributions these communities have made to the cultural and economic fabric of our province. I thank The Drum Online for organising this event, and for everything you do to keep African communities connected and informed.” Also speaking on the festival, the Nigeria High Commissioner to Canada, Adeyinka Asekun, said: “I am very pleased with your initiative to convene the inaugural Drum Festival aimed at promoting the prestigious culture of the Yorubas from Southern part of Nigeria. Cultural diplomacy is a cardinal aspect of Nigeria’s foreign policy and a very key area of focus of the Nigeria High Commission In Ottawa. To this end, we are therefore glad to confirm our support for this event.” Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said: “I am indeed proud of the organizer and his team for this noble and legendary initiative aimed at revamping our indigenous tradition and culture from a state of near oblivion to a realm of global pedestal of fame, relevance, and glory.” The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said, the Drum Festival has its root in the kingdom of Ife, South Western Nigeria and that “it is a symbolic presentation of our culture, particularly in relation to our social live, religion, monarchy and other core aspects of our existence. I hereby congratulate my son, who is the convener of this initiative, Prince Segun Akanni and his team for their efforts in celebrating the prestigious Yoruba and indeed African culture.”

The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, commended the efforts of the convener, Prince Segun Akanni, for his legendary initiative. According to him, the Yoruba race is undoubtedly, one of the most endowed races replete with rich and prestigious tradition and culture in the world today. The Eburu of Iba, Osun State, and guest speaker at the event, Prof Adekunle Adeogun Okunoye, in his presentation on the theme of the festival said: “Reinventing the art of drumming may mean the revival of the profession in Yoruba society, the enhancement of the dignity of the practitioners, and the documentation of the drumming tradition in films for future scholarly studies.” The Olota of Otta, Prof Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, commended the organiser for showcasing Africa’s cultural products. “I really admired how you have organized yourself, your resilience, and your untiring efforts to deliver this noble project,” he said. Former Canadian Minister of Immigration and Secretary of State of Canada, Gerry Weiner, said: “This cultural convergence would further reinforce and solidify the cultural relationship between Nigeria and Canada while also ensuring that both countries maintain and sustain the solidarity that the festival has the potential of establishing.” In his goodwill message, Chairman Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu, said: “I congratulate and felicitate with you for celebrating African, especially Yoruba culture and tradition, by organising the maiden edition of The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agulu Festival) in Ontario, Canada.” Kitchener City Councillor, Ward 5, Ayo Owodunmi, said: “As a passionate Nigerian Canadian and a passionate advocate for the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage. I commend the organiser, The Drum Online Media, for their unwavering commitment to the recognition and promotion of Africa and Nigeria’s cultural heritage on both national and global platforms.