Culture, Creativity As Ate’lè Fest 2025 kicks Off

The stage is set for this year’s edition of Ate’lè Fest which kicks of tomorrow in Lagos. Ate’lè Fest refers to people/persons who sojourn on the ground.

It is a creative exploration and performance platform “where innovative minds of students, professional artistes, and art enthusiasts are equipped, creativity is celebrated and creative works of both international and Indigenous (established and emerging) dance creators are projected for potential collaborators, supporters and promoters to engage with.”

The three-day event is scheduled for April 3rd- 5th, at three different locations in Lagos namely; Ikotun, Surulere and Ajegunle-Apapa, respectively.

Highlight of the festival include dance workshops, performances and discussions, all designed to ensure that the creatives connect on very exciting, intellectual and expository levels with their participants and audiences alike.

According to the organisers, the festival would feature amazing dance creators and teachers of the Lagos dance industry, who would be facilitators during the three-day festival, including the Chairman of GONDP Lagos, Ugo ‘The Eagle’ Obiayo, who would be teaching “The Art of Achikolo Dance” in Ikotun, at Onilewura Street off Liasu Road, Egbe, Ikotun Lagos.

Victor Phullu, an award winning choreographer, and Wazobia dance instructor for Maltina Dance All TV Show, would be teaching African Contemporary Dance in Ajegunle, at L A Primary School Ugbowankwo Street, Ajegunle, Lagos.

Imoh Maxwell Matthew, a seasoned multi-talented dancer and Choreographer would be teaching African contemporary dance in Surulere, at Rabiatu Thompson Nursery and Primary School, Shitta, Surulere.

Jakande Surprise (SurpyKing), a dance teacher and Choreographer with a groove for Street styles of dance, would be teaching Naija Urban dance at Ikotun, Lagos. Kuti Alex, an International artiste with vast knowledge in Cross Country Dances, will be teaching Makru Dance from Mali at the Surulere, Lagos venue.

Isaac Bassey, an extraordinary teacher and instructor that specializes majorly on traditional Efik dance, will be teaching the Ekombi dance at the Ajegunle venue.

Emmanuel Ufot John, a Master in diverse Latin dance styles and a choreographer extraordinaire, will be teaching the Cuban Salsa from South America at the same location in Ikotun, while Edonobi Christopher, a master in body interpretation and rhythmic flow in a given space, will be teaching the Lyrical Hip-hop Dance at the same location in Ajegunle, Lagos.

“Ate’lè Fest will be an annual event to provide valuable practical learning opportunities for students, dance professionals, and creative enthusiasts, while fostering strong networks among choreographers and participants, ultimately contributing to the advancement of dance education in Nigeria.

The teaching and learning of dance during the festival is also key for the dance industry, because these would ultimately become reference materials for generations of professional and emerging dancers to utilise,” the organisers stated.

The festival is organised by Dynamic Tales Entertainment Company, an arts-oriented organisation dedicated to using creativity as a powerful tool for socio-cultural advancement in Lagos.

It is endorsed and supported by the Guild of Nigeria Dance Practitioner (GONDP) Lagos Chapter and other associations that advocate for the growth and development of dance, and diverse art forms.

