Culture and Tourism Int’l to Host Cultour Queen/King Beauty Pageant 2024

… To Unveil Cultour Magazine

Culture and Tourism International has announced staging of CULTOUR Queen and King Beauty Pageant 2024. This was made known by the President of the culture and tourism promotion organsiation, Mazi Chuzzy. According to him, the event, which is scheduled to hold later in the year, has the primary objective of spotlighting and celebrating young Nigerians who possess a deep understanding and appreciation of their cultural and social environment. Noting that the age limit for participant is between 18 and 30 years, stressing that this will ensure a platform for vibrant and dynamic representation.

‘‘This beauty pageant serves as a unique fusion of cultural awareness and beauty, emphasising the importance of cultural heritage and social responsibility,’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘Contestants will not only showcase their physical attributes but also demonstrate their knowledge and engagement with their cultural roots and social issues. Also to be unveiled during the event, he said is a magazine produced by the organization. ‘‘In addition to the beauty pageant, Culture and Tourism International will launch its prestigious publication, the CULTOUR Magazine.

‘‘This magazine will serve as a comprehensive platform for highlighting cultural diversity, tourism destinations, and socio-cultural issues. It will feature articles, interviews, and insights from experts and enthusiasts in the fields of culture and tourism, enriching readers with valuable information and perspectives. ‘‘Furthermore, the organisation will institute awards to honour states that demonstrate outstanding commitment to promoting culture and tourism. These awards will recognise states that excel in creating a welcoming and enriching environment for visitors to explore their cultural heritage and natural wonders.

‘‘By acknowledging and rewarding the efforts of these states, Culture and Tourism International aims to incentivise and inspire further development in the realm of culture and tourism.’’ Besides honouring state governors, Chuzzy disclosed that individuals and corporation organisations will also be recognized and honoured for their immense contribution to cultural tourism matters.

‘‘Moreover, Culture and Tourism International will extend its appreciation to culture and tourism organisations as well as individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of cultural awareness and tourism development. ‘‘Through these recognitions, the organization seeks to encourage continued dedication and innovation in fostering cultural exchange and sustainable tourism practices.’’