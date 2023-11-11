Culturati Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Events For 17th Edition

Celebrating African Culture, Economic Development

The highly anticipated 17th edition of Culturati, dubbed Africa’s largest cultural fusion event, is set to captivate audiences with a series of events celebrating African culture and exploring its potential for economic development. The festivities will kick off with a pre-event symposium titled “Enhancing Africa’s Economy Through Investments in Culture, Arts & Tourism.”

Scheduled for Thursday, November 16th, 2023, at the prestigious Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos, the symposium will feature renowned leaders in contemporary art. Notably, Chioma Ude, the founder of the African International Film Festival, will deliver a captivating keynote address, shedding light on the immense value of culture and the significance of cultural identity in today’s global landscape.

Following the symposium, the main event will span four exciting days, showcasing a diverse range of activities and performances. Announcing this during the week in Lagos, Culturati Project Coordinator, Tiwasayo Odugbesan, noted that the main event will begin on Thursday, November 30th, with a grand Opening Ceremony at Sol Beach.

“The event promises a spectacular start to the festivities, with attendees being treated to captivating displays of African art, music, and dance. “Day two, scheduled for Friday, 1 December, will continue at Sol Beach, offering attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere filled with cultural exhibitions, interactive workshops, and engaging panel discussions.

On Saturday, December 2, the third day of the event, will provide another full day of cultural exploration at Sol Beach. Attendees can expect a rich program that includes live performances, fashion showcases, and culinary experiences, all celebrating the diversity and richness of African culture.

“The grand finale will take place on Sunday, December 3, at the prestigious Balmoral Convention Centre, located within the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. This evening event is a memorable affair, featuring captivating performances, a gala dinner, and an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions to African culture and economic development.”

With the theme ‘Exploring Opportunities in African Culture for Economic Development’, Culturati 17th Edition, she said, “aims to inspire, educate, and empower attendees, particularly the younger generation, to embrace and appreciate the immense value of culture in driving economic growth and fostering a sense of identity.”

While fielding questions from journalists, the Head of Communications, Culturati, Funmi Ojo, disclosed that this year’s festival will wear a new form and will witness four days of cultural displays, unlike the previous years that were just one-day festivities. She also noted that most of the activities would be held at the beach side and it was deliberately scheduled to infuse nature with African culture.

She said, “I don’t think you’ve ever seen an exhibition at the beach. So it’s something totally different and something totally new. It is something that will be unique. I don’t think you’ve seen a jollof rice port on the beach before. I don’t think you’ve gone to the beach and seen visual artists display a Sculptor and see them doing masterclasses or paintings and so we’re coming with that and in- fusing nature with culture.

Also, we have prizes to be won for various competitions.” Also, Mr Olanrewaju Kuyesi, the Chief Executive Officer, GodMade Homes Luxury, one of Culturati’s partners, said, “We have a wonderful partnership with Culturati to take the cultural fair to the next level. Over time, we have been providing residential apartments with elements of Yoruba cultural designs for people across Lagos, so for Culturati, we are showcasing that we can provide hospitality and tourism apartments with the reflection of our culture in our creativity.”