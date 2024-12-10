Culturati 2024: Lagos, US Stress Importance Of Cultural Preservation

Share

The Lagos State Government and the United States Consulate in Lagos have stressed the importance of promoting tourism and preserving African culture.

Speaking at the Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged: Culturati 2024 at the weekend, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture Idris Aregbe; Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate in Lagos, Julie McKay; and other speakers reaffirmed the need to promote African culture.

Lagos Island was alive with energy throughout the weekend during Culturati 2024, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in partnership with Culturati Africa and other private organisations.

The event, themed “Celebrate Diversity and Unity,” was aimed at promoting tourism, preserving African culture, and showcasing creative talents to a global audience.

According to Aregbe, the annual festival was designed to boost Lagos’ economic development while encouraging youths to embrace their cultural heritage and reject the westernisation of Nigerian culture.

McKay described the event as an excellent opportunity to learn, share, and connect through culture, pledging continued collaboration with Nigeria.

She noted that the US Mission in Nigeria had invested over $1.2 million to support cultural preservation efforts. “The US Mission here in Nigeria is all about preserving and sharing culture.”

