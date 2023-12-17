Culturati 2023, Draws Curtains With Glitz and Glamour

It was a glamorous evening as Lagos witnessed a spectacular fusion of fashion, art, food, entertainment and culture at the much-anticipated event, the 17th edition of Culturati. Culturati 2023, was a three-day event that came to a close on the 3rd of December, 2023. The event not only featured a display of the rich African heritage but also featured discourse around the future of the African culture in fostering tourism in a two-day symposium held on 16th and 30th November respectively.

The grand finale which garnered dignitaries and celebrities was held recently at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Culturati 2023 not only showcased the magnificence of African heritage but also delved into insightful discussions about the future of African culture and its pivotal role in fostering tourism. The two-day symposium held on November 16th and 30th provided a platform for discourse, featuring esteemed dignitaries, including Hon. Solomon Bonu, Chairman of the House Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to the Governor, and Mrs. Toke Benson- Awoyinka, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

The grand finale on December 3rd was a star-studded affair, graced by dignitaries such as the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), the Olowo of Owo, Paramount Ruler of Owo Land, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, and Oba Sulaiman Adekunle, the Olofin of Isheri Awori. Celebrities and entertainers, including Iyabo Ojo, Alibaba Akpobome, and Waris Olayinka, added a glamorous touch to the evening. Hosted by the charismatic duo of Nollywood actress Nancy Nsime and the dynamic Gbenga Adeyinka, the night unfolded with captivating displays of African culture.

Speaking at the event, the convener of Culturati, Idris Aregbe, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that African Culture can be translated into a sustainable vehicle for youth empowerment, tourism promotion and other economic initiatives that resonate with global sustainable development goals (SDGs), given the latent economic potentials therein. On the ideology behind the event, the African cultural enthusiast with a penchant for creating value, Mr Aregbe, who is also the Convener of the yearly event Culturati brought tourists from around the world to Lagos, Nigeria for a delightful experience of the variety of culture, foods and beverages said the dire unemployment situation in Nigeria precipitated the cultural movement SISI-OGE in 2006 to bring attention to the potentials in African culture.

He said, “Over the course of a decade, SISI-OGE metamorphosed into CUL- TURATI which has become Africa’s largest cultural fusion, continually creating business opportunities for many young cultural buffs to leverage on, rewarding cultural excellence while celebrating Africa’s rich and diverse heritage.” Mr Aregbe however noted that this year’s edition was a lot more robust as it was targeted at opening up economic opportunities in African culture for youth empowerment, Tourism promotion and general economic development.

The event featured brands and audience engagement with a number of interactive segments that amplified the beauty and diversity of African culture with the Culturati market showcasing the ingenuity of craftsmen, the Culturati food Court saturated with an assortment of delicacies portraying the rich- ness of African cuisine, the Culturati Fashion Show which presented best dressed African of the evening carting home a prize.