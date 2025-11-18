Cultural Redemption: FG Reclaims Stolen Benin Treasures

The Federal Government of Nigeria has made a significant stride in reclaiming its cultural heritage with the return of two Benin bronzes from the United States.

The artifacts, a bronze relief plaque and a commemorative head were looted by British forces in 1897 and had been housed at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

In a handover ceremony in Abuja, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally returned the pieces to the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, marking a milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to reclaim its cultural legacy.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, for facilitating the return.

“This is a historic moment for Nigeria, the Ministry, and the people of the Benin Kingdom. We are still in talks with several other institutions holding these artifacts, and soon, the process of returning them to their rightful owners will continue,” Musawa said.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway, praised all facilitators, including NCMM staff, for their efforts.

“Our appreciation also goes to His Royal Highness, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, who led the struggle to recover these pieces. What we are witnessing today is the return of a significant part of Nigeria’s history. While symbolic for Benin, it also represents Nigeria’s broader struggle for restitution of its cultural objects. We also have artifacts from Ife, so this occasion is historic,” Holloway stated.

The symbolic handover by the Minister of Foreign Affairs took place in the presence of three high chiefs representing the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

The event was attended by senior management staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, and the NCMM.