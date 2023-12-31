Cultural Imperialism Dangerous to Africa’s Growth, Says Prof. Achankeng

His Majesty (Professor) Fuankem Achankeng I, ruler of Atoabechied in Cameroon is a conflict scientist, a Hubert H. Humphrey International Fellow, lecturing at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in the United States. The Thabo Mbeki Award Winner for Public Service and Scholarship 2019, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, speaks on his relationship with Nigerian traditional rulers and the value of cultural diplomacy in every nation

How important is culture in the life of every nation?

The culture of every nation-state is its identity as it affords the people of the nation due recognition. The culture of every nation-state is its underlying distinguishing factor from other peoples and other cultures. In fact, all societies across the globe have various and divergent cultures which they cherish and practice. Culture, as Williams argued in his Keywords, is one of the two or three most complicated words in the English language. One other scholar considered “culture as that complex whole which includes knowledge, belief, arts, morals, customs, laws and other capabilities which are learned, shared by humans as members of given societies, and transmitted from one generation to another.”

The great African culture scholar, Ali Mazrui, provided us some functions of culture in human societies. In every nation, he posited, the culture of its people helps the people view the world and how the world views them through their behaviour. It is because of the culture of a nation or a people that the people consider one thing better or worse, ugly, or beautiful, moral or immoral, attractive or repulsive. For nations, culture provides a basis of their identity and that is the reason that humans are ready to fight and die in defense of that identity. Culture can be equally important for nations since it takes the form of language, music, the performing arts, and the wider world of ideas, including crafts, medicine, and various expressions that distinguish one nation from another.

To state it differently, there is culture in everything that the people of a nation do so every nation interested in carving a place for itself cannot afford to lose its culture. Indeed, people and culture are inseparable considering that what makes any human society is its culture.

As royalty, why is cultural integration vital in Africa?

I would like to answer this question not just because I am royalty, but as an observer of cultures and how they increasingly get around from one nation to another or others. We speak of cultural integration when people from one culture adopt the essence of other cultures, while maintaining their own culture. Rather than losing their own culture or keeping their own culture and completely rejecting other new cultures, we see Africans from different countries working hard on fusing elements of different African cultures. Even non-Africans are doing that as well.

I was at a funeral in Madison, Wisconsin recently and met a White American there who had taken a traditional title somewhere in Cameroon. He was dressed in the agbada and even performed a traditional ritual at the event. That, to my mind, is cultural integration. He had not rejected his own Western customs; he was just copying some of the new customs he had learned. Stating the facts broadly, I can indicate that cultural integration is taking place across Africa every day because of the influences of mobile phones and social media, which bring beliefs, values, practices, music and dance, and clothing to people across Africa and the world.

For example, let us consider the influence of Nollywood and the music of Davido and other Nigerian artists all over the world today or even the place of jollof rice as a staple across West and Central Africa.

You seem to have a strong relationship with Nigerian traditional rulers. What informed this relationship?

Laughter. My exposure to Nigeria and my relationships with traditional rulers in Nigeria have been in two phases. First, I worked and studied in Nigeria in the late 1970s and early 1980s. I taught at the Advanced Teachers’ College Jalingo that is today the University of Jalingo in Taraba State and studied at the University of Benin in Benin City. During this first experience in Nigeria, I met renown cultural icons like Sir Victor Uwaifo and Sunny Okunson, who performed before me in Ugbowo Campus and Joseph Osawamore, the famous Obituary music performer.

Above all, as a prince, I was interested in learning about the very powerful Oba of Benin and other rulers like the king of the Jukun in Wukari and the Lamido of Adamawa in Yola. The second phase of my exposure came, thanks to my association with the great Professor Toyin Falola, Distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of Texas at Austin, and his many annual Africa and African Diaspora Conferences. Each time we were in Nigeria together, I noticed his own associations with Yoruba and other Kings.

I remember in July 2013 or 2014 when the Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila joined us at the TOFAC organised that year at Lead City University, Ibadan and hosted by Professor Jide Owoye. Later, and still thanks to Professor Toyin Falola and TOFAC in 2019 at Babcock University, Ilishan- Remo, we met President Olusegun Obasanjo. A sabbatical idea grew out of the Toyin Falola Africa Conference in 2019, and I began the sabbatical proper at Babcock University in August 2022. While in Babcock, I was received by the Oba of Ilishan-Remo where Babcock University is located. I also traveled to Lagos State University, Ojo, where Professor Toyin Falola was invited to deliver a Public Lecture.

There I met with the His Royal Majesty the Olota of Ota, Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, who was also there to speak at the event. Later in the year, I met with HRM Oba (Dr.) Sunday Aniyi Obaleo of Erimope-Ekiti and was received in Ake Palace Abeokuta by the Alake (king) of Egbaland.

When I was invited to deliver a public lecture on peace at Glorious Vision University in Ogwa, Edo State, I met with traditional rulers there, including HRH Zalki Obade JP, the Onogie of Ugbegun Kingdom and HRH Zalki Ehizogie Eluogierior, the Onogie of Igueden Kingdom, both invited to the event to meet me because the University considered it an opportunity and honor to use cal Science & Public Administration at Babcock University, the book is titled, Traditional Institutions and Peace Processes in Postcolonial Africa with chapters contributed by scholars from across Africa. Culture being inseparable from people needs therefore to be cherished and relished just like traditional and cultural leaders need to meet and exchange ideas that enhance the well-being of their people.

How do you see what has been described as erosion of African culture and emergence of cultural imperialism in Africa and what are the associated dangers?

As a ruler and cultural custodian, myself, I have been very critical of the erosion of African cultures. In fact, in my own origins, I was so alarmed by the erosion of our culture that I published a paper titled, “The Decline of Lefua in Nwehland” in 2002. In 2006, I also published a book, Lefua in Lebialem: Decline or Transformation? in furtherance of the argument of cultural erosion. The book was concerned with the erosion of our traditions and cultures and I titled the introduction to the book, “Discarding Our Values in Favor of Foreign Ones,” a situation you frame in this interview as cultural imperialism. Since every group of people living within a distinct geographical location is bound to develop a distinct identity as the people perceive and function in the world, the erosion of the aspects of that distinct identity come because of strong forces resulting from the process of interacting with others.

These forces end up either strengthening the complex whole which includes knowledge, belief, arts, morals, customs, laws, and other capabilities which are learned, shared by members of the distinct society, and transmitted from one generation to another, or the forces end up weakening and eroding aspects of the culture. When such erosion happens, other cultures emerge to replace the eroded ones. In this case, we can describe the eroded culture as suffering from inferiority. Colonialism did much to weaken African cultures in many ways, including using religious views and practices, music, dress patterns, education to make African people feel inferior and have less pride for their culture or even to influence what is accepted or not accepted.

To this day, and with increasing awareness, African cultures continue to fight aspects of cultural imperialism. We have a good example today in the concepts of homosexuality constantly being marketed to Africans. The fact, remains that how much resistance Africans bring to such foreign influences, depends on the strengths of African institutions and belief systems and how African people perceive themselves and their cultural traditions. When James Brown, the African American greatest exponent of Soul Music sang “I am Black and Proud,” he was, for example, delivering a powerful statement in a major cultural fight.

The dangers associated with these culture wars are that the side that wins such a fight by convincing and controlling the minds of African people also wins in the domains of the economy and politics. When the coloniser used his religion, for example, to preach against the consumption of African brewed liquors, he replaced the liquor of Africans by flooding the African markets with the coloniser’s own gins, and whiskeys and wines. That colonialism did not only replace African liquor with imported liquors, but the colonisers also equally destroyed the very idea of brewing in the colonised African as well as stopped the development of the technology involved and, indeed, succeeded thereby in doing away with any future competition in the sector.

From just this one economic danger, we can envision any number of the negative impacts of the erosion of African cultures and their replacement by cultural imperialism which is always about holding back Africa and African values and replacing them with foreign ones and with them the economic and other advantages. If we take a close look at what the global North terms globalisation today, we will notice that the discourse is only colonialism dressed up in a new cloak. Any laxity, lassitude, and levity exhibited by African custodians of cultures and their peoples would result in rapid erosion and disappearance of the uniqueness of African people and their culture.

What informed the trend whereby former African slaves are currently retracing their roots and perpetuating their culture even in Europe about 300 years after the forceful migration?

That is one very great question. I find the question a great one because of the increasing interest in the descendants of former African slaves to retrace their ancestral roots. The trend in retracing their roots comes because of many factors. Let me name and discuss a few of the fac- tors that inform this trend. Some of these factors include the resiliency of the African spirit, increasing wealth in the hands of descendants of former slaves, pride in reconnecting with ancestry, and the desire to rectify the many lies about Africa told and sustained by the imperialist Western world.

First, we learn from slave narratives, how the African spirit remained very resilient despite the hundreds of years of torture in the lands of Europe and the Americas to which the brave sons and daughters of Africa were carted and treated as cargo. That resiliency of the African spirit remains in those descendants of the former African slaves who constantly make their way back home to Africa. We see the same resiliency in them whether in music, sports, and other aspects of life in the diaspora. As one narrated, “To survive the cruelty of the dungeons, to survive the cruelty of the ships and then to survive the terror and the pain of slavery infuses you with so much strength and also commitment to never give up.”

Second, although the median and mean wealth of Black families is 15 percent less than that of White families in the United States, according to a 2019 survey, Black families to- day fare a great deal better than they did decades ago. It is this economic standing that makes it possible for Black people to retrace their African roots with pride. We notice, for example, that among the descendants of these survivors who come to ancestral Africa are Black Hollywood stars, influencers, and entrepreneurs. This crop of individuals does not just reconnect with their ancestry for tourism, but they also want to experience Africa, not just the culture, but also to invest in the mother continent.

Third, reconnecting with ancestral histories is a major factor in the trends we observe. The descendants of former slaves seek to retrace their roots as part of a pilgrimage which brings them a great deal of fulfilling experience and overwhelming satisfaction in the realization that their ancestry gives them roots and a sense of belonging and therefore a sense of purpose in life. What can be more important than such a sense of fulfillment! Fourth and my last point here is that the trend is informed by a desire in the descendants of former slaves to, as it were, rectify the false narratives about Africa that persist in Europe and the Americas to this day.

Tales of Africans living in trees and caves or living side by side with monkeys and lions are still being told in the West. Such undignified stories about Africa and Africans kept the descendants of slaves away from the continent for many hundred years, but the trend in the lies has been reversed and the newfound excitement and interest has ignited a wave of diaspora Africans coming to the continent for tourism and many other reasons discussed earlier. This excitement and interest are reflected through films such as “Brown Sugar” and the ABC TV series “Station 19,” whose goal is to bring the Black diaspora back to Africa.

What roles does culture play in diplomacy and how can Africa tap into this?

By tapping into this, I understand tapping into the roles culture can and does play in diplomacy. Well, before ascending to the throne of my ancestors 26 years ago, that is in October 1997, I had served as a senior functionary of the Foreign Ministry of Cameroon for almost 14 years, so I am very versed in diplomacy and do understand the roles of culture in diplomacy. By diplomacy I understand the work of nation-states to influence events in the international system. Diplomacy is the main instrument of foreign policy and foreign relations in terms of goals and strategies that guide a state’s interactions with the world.

One such strategy is often the use of cultural diplomacy. Cultural diplomacy involves the use of cultural exchange programmes that promote understanding among societies. These programmes are calculated in diplomacy to attenuate international hostility and conflict, and to encourage acceptance and enhance political and economic interests. Many powerful nations have used cultural diplomacy through personal contacts and educational experiences of varying natures across political boundaries to nurture goodwill and strengthen international peace, but more as a subtle means of promoting national interests.

Over many decades, nations have sought to expand their influence through various cultural approaches, including science and technology, economics, and culture, education, and religion. There is no denying that the world has become increasingly integrated consequent upon the export of cultural artefacts such as language, films, music, fashion, and food. For instance, Nigeria is known worldwide today not because of government action but because of Nollywood, music, and fashion in terms of clothing. The three cultural aspects are by far the greatest ambassadors of Nigeria.

I have heard people observe that although films, fashion and music were never taught as courses in the first and most renown Nigerian universities, the three aspects of the current culture of Nigeria play major roles in exporting Nigeria to all the corners of the globe today. In Cameroon and the rest of Africa today, titles like “Igwe” and cultural dressed patterns of Nollywood actors are known and valued far and wide across Africa.

How do you think African culture can be developed and put on works stage, and what are the possible economic and social benefits?

If I may reframe this idea, I would rather speak of African cultural promotion. From my understanding of culture as everything in the social milieu of individuals, groups, communities, and nations that provides meaning to the people and distinguishes them from others, I will advocate for the preservation and promotion of our respective cultures. I have started work on my idea by setting up a foundation named after the late ruler of Atoabechied Kingdom, my father, to preserve and promote our own indigenous culture. We refer to this effort as the Fuankem Lekeanyi Foundation for the Preservation and Promotion of Nweh Culture.

Much is already being done in the areas of literature that continues to draw from the geographies of different African countries as well as the tugs and pulls of life in each of the 54 countries of the continent. My thinking in this area is also influenced by the immense work of two great Nigerians, the Distinguished Professor Toyin Falola and Prince Yemisi A. Shyllon of Ake in Abeokuta, Nigeria. While Prince Yemisi Shyllon established Nigeria’s first privately funded public museum for the benefit of Nigeria, at the Pan-Atlantic University in Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, and continues to promote African art in several ways, Professor Toyin Falola has recently authored several public lectures in which he underlines the urgency of emphasizing African values and beliefs as the driving force behind African progress.

Among many other achievements of the eminent scholar, Falola considers ‘values restructuring’ as ‘a tangible pathway to the socio-political and economic transformation’ of Africa. Cultural promotion in Africa will ensure a change in the self-esteem of our people. The colonisation of Africa went a long way to make many Africans think less of their cultures and of themselves as inferior human beings. Once people value and perceive themselves negatively, otherwise known as low self-esteem, such low opinions, and beliefs of themselves negatively impact their outlook in life and what they do. We truly need these values and beliefs restructuring to dig ourselves out of the deep holes into which colonisation put us and kept a chokehold on us in the deep holes all these years.

Imagine the freedom that the people of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger recently found and may be feeling today after rejecting French neocolonialism. People under subjugation including mental subjugation cannot emancipate themselves economically and socially.