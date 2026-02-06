Cultural Heritage: Childhood Education Professionals Push For Stronger Consciousness

To rebrand Nigeria and tell its story at the global stage through cultural diplomacy, the Association of Childhood Education Practitioners (ACEP) and other concerned stakeholders have called for the strengthening of Africa’s cultural heritage in global discourse.

The call was made during a conference themed: “Bridging Nations through Cultural Diplomacy” held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NAII), Victoria Island. The host of the event, Ambassador Hajia Zainab Mohammed, explained that it was all about religion-cultural diplomacy, commercial trading diplomacy, resilient culture and soft power, which is won on the roundtable without going to battlefield with machine guns.

Ambassador Mohammed spoke about the disconnection between the younger generation and culture, saying: “We need to teach the younger generation what it is to become the face of your country and the mouthpiece of your country. How to portray the ambassadorial position you hold.

That is what we are here to do, to start putting all these in a structural format for the students to understand the difference between theory and reality; purely different from what we do on social media. “Some parts of the world today control what is being seen in their social media space.

They ensure it is about training and learning skills, we want that for ourselves today. Our tik tok today is all about the negative vices of society. We need to curb those nonsense.” From the trade perspective, Dr. Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri, President, All African Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, who was represented by Dr. Anire Okogun, highlighted that it was often culture rather than coercion that determines whether nations move closer together or fall further apart, hence the timeliness of the title: Culture, Commerce and Cooperation: Rethinking Trade Diplomacy.

SMEs, she noted, are not only engines of economic growth, they are also among the world’s most effective ambassadors. While emphasizing the challenges faced by the SMEs, she pointed out that SMEs were often absent from trade diplomacy conversations.

Trade agreements, she said, were usually negotiated at state or large-corporation levels, leaving SMEs without a voice in shaping policies that directly affect them. The Royal Father of the Day, Paramount Ruler of Alesia in Eleme LGA, Rivers State, JN Nkpe, disclosed that tourism alone, which he said is part of culture, beefed up South Africa’s GDP by $4 billion. Why then is Nigeria’s case different? He asked.

“Oil, gold and other natural resources will one day finish, culture will always remain with us. Culture is money-making, it builds bridges in our communities. None of you should throw away your culture. It is what makes you who you are, hence should not be neglected,” he added.

Hajia Olaitan Oshodi, while advising the government to key into the issue of cultural diplomacy, stated that parents were the first ambassadors of culture to their children.

Hellen Onwuaso, Head, Public Affairs, NIIA Planning Committee, expressed her appreciation to the conveners of the event, stating that culture brings people together, hence, their reason to partner with them.