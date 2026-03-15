Cultural Festivals Have Led To Relative Peace In S’West – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has called on the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority to partner with the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) in organising the annual Eledumare Festival, saying the event has the potential to boost the nation’s economy.

Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja on Sunday, Adams announced that the festival would hold for 21 days, from March 15 to April 7, 2026.

Adams, who was represented at the event by the Parakoyi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and Chairman of the 2026 Eledumare Festival Organising Committee, Kolawole Raheem, said the festival goes beyond spiritual praise to promote Yoruba culture and traditions while also boosting tourism.

He noted that the festival not only pays tribute to the Divine but also showcases the rich cultural heritage and traditions that define the Yoruba people.

“The Eledumare Festival is proudly organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation, an organisation that has been passionately promoting the festival for the past 14 years,” he said.

Adams explained that various communities would host different segments of the festival, which will officially begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, with prayers to Almighty God.

He said the programme lineup includes sporting events such as boxing competitions, football tournaments, beach soccer, taekwondo, and table tennis, as well as traditional games like draughts, ludo and Ayo Olopon.

Other activities, he added, include a Harvest of Praise, a fashion show, and humanitarian outreach programmes.

“Visits have also been planned to schools for the blind and motherless babies’ homes. Through these humanitarian initiatives, we will extend care and support to those in need in society,” he said.

Adams stressed that the core of the Eledumare Festival is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to God for His blessings and magnificence.

According to him, the festival has helped promote Yoruba culture and traditions, boost tourism, stimulate commerce within host communities and foster peace across Yorubaland.

“Since we started the Eledumare Festival, Yoruba people have progressed remarkably in politics, commerce, trade and even in the Diaspora,” he said.

“In terms of commerce, the festival attracts trade worth billions of naira because it holds across different communities for 21 days, generating tremendous economic activities.”

Adams added that although security challenges still exist, the South-West region remains relatively safer compared to other parts of Nigeria.

He attributed the relative peace in the region partly to the spiritual blessings derived from more than 20 cultural festivals celebrated across Yorubaland, including the Eledumare Festival.

Adams also noted that Yoruba people in the Diaspora are excelling in various fields, adding that the Olokun Festival Foundation was the first organisation to institute the 21-day Eledumare Festival worldwide.

He explained that while religions such as Islam and Christianity have specific festivals tied to religious events, the Eledumare Festival is dedicated solely to the worship and adoration of God.

“This festival has been organised for 14 consecutive years without interruption. Even during the COVID-19 outbreak, we still held the festival,” he said.

Adams revealed that the foundation has organised the festival without sponsorship or government grants, relying instead on personal contributions.

He called on corporate organisations to support the festival, assuring them that their support would yield positive returns.

Adams further urged the Federal Government to promote tourism through local festivals, noting that the Eledumare Festival could grow to rival global cultural events such as the Rio Carnival, Notting Hill Carnival, Holi, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Songkran.

He emphasised that Nigeria must diversify its economy beyond oil and fully harness tourism as a viable revenue source.

According to him, tourism contributes an average of about 10 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of many countries, but accounts for only about 3.6 percent of Nigeria’s GDP, based on 2022 data.

Adams expressed optimism that with sustained effort, the Eledumare Festival could become one of Nigeria’s most prominent cultural events.

“We are determined that within the next six years, the Eledumare Festival will become the number one festival in Nigeria,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the Federal Government might eventually declare a public holiday to mark the festival.

“As the festival begins, we look forward to another year of impactful celebrations across various communities in Yorubaland,” Adams added.