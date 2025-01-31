Cultural Exchange, Powerful Tool For Promoting Peace, Cooperation – Kuti

Share

Celebrated Nigerian dancer, choreographer, and convener of the Ikate Community Peace Festival, Alex Kuti, has emphasised that cultural exchange is a powerful tool for promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation.

He noted that by “Sharing our cultures, traditions, and values, we can break down barriers and build bridges of understanding and respect.”

Ahead of the second edition of the Ikate Community Peace Festival, Kuti assured of a bumper cultural feast and creative exploration as it will be bigger, better, and more inclusive.

The festival is making a bold return after the resounding success of its maiden edition in 2022. He added that the second edition promises an even more exciting and enriching experience for all participants.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Kuti noted that the Ikate Community Peace Festival aims to “promote peace, unity, and harmony among community members; celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our community; provide a platform for artists, performers, and cultural enthusiasts to showcase their talents.”

He disclosed that this year’s edition of the festival, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 25, at OlaOgun Play Ground, Surulere, Lagos, will feature cultural performances, including music, dance, and drums ensemble; art exhibitions showcasing local and international artists; traditional cuisine and food fair; peace-building workshops and seminars; and community service projects and initiatives.

Kuti, who is also the convener of the NTIFAFA Africa Peaceful Co-Existence Cultural Exchange programme, noted that the festival is focused on promoting cross-cultural understanding and peaceful coexistence amongst African countries and across the globe.

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the NTIFAFA Africa Peaceful Co-Existence Cultural Exchange programme, held in Lomé, Togo, was a grand showcase of culture and creativity. The four-day event brought together an array of dancers, choreographers, dance teachers, art and culture aficionados and others from diverse African backgrounds to promote cross-cultural understanding and peaceful coexistence.

The NTIFAFA Africa Peaceful Co-Existence Cultural Exchange featured a range of activities, including cultural exhibitions, workshops, and panel discussions. Participants had the opportunity to showcase their traditional attire, music, and dance, as well as share their experiences and perspectives on peaceful coexistence.

“By engaging in cultural exchange, we can gain a deeper understanding of each other’s perspectives, values, and beliefs,” Kuti explained.

“This can help to break down stereotypes and misconceptions, and promote greater tolerance and respect.”

Kuti also emphasised the importance of cultural exchange in promoting economic development and cooperation.

“Cultural exchange can provide a platform for African countries to share their cultural heritage, traditions, and values, as well as their economic opportunities and challenges,” Kuti stated.

The NTIFAFA Africa Peaceful Co-Existence Cultural Exchange provided a platform for participants to share their experiences, cultural heritage, traditions, and values.

According to Kuti, the cultural exhibitions provided a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their cultural heritage and traditions.

“It was a truly enriching experience and a testament to the rich cultural diversity of Africa,” he enthused, adding that the event marked an important step towards promoting greater unity and cooperation amongst African nations.

“We hope to build on the success of this event and to continue promoting cultural exchange and peaceful coexistence amongst African countries.

“We believe that cultural exchange has the power to transform lives, and to promote greater understanding and respect among nations.”

The NTIFAFA Africa Peaceful Co-Existence Cultural Exchange also featured a range of workshops and panel discussions, focusing on topics such as

peaceful conflict resolution, cultural sensitivity, and economic cooperation.

