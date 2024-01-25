For the second time in a month, another letter purportedly written by two cult groups, the Neo-Black Movement, also known as Aiye, and the National Association of Airlords, also known as Eiye Confraternity, asking the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Ogun State, Oba Adewale Babatunde Ajayi, to forgive them for their wrongdoings have surfaced online.

In the letter, the cult groups denied involvement in the recent assassination of an Akarigbo high chief, Chief Abiodun Folarin, the Basogun of Itunsokun in Sagamu.

New Telegraph recalls that on Monday, January 8, three unknown gunmen arrived in a Toyota Camry and allegedly killed Chief Folarin, who was highly revered and popular.

Some community members said that the High Chief was assassinated by the cultists because of his important role in ridding the town of the scourge.

But in a letter debunking the allegation, the cult groups in a statement titled, “Letter of Apology” and addressed to Akarigbo and other traditional rulers and chiefs in the Sagamu community said, “We, the above-named confraternities, wish to apologise again to the Akarigbo and Paramount monarch of Remoland.

READ ALSO:

“This apology letter is jointly written so as to further assure our king and the entire Sagamu community of our readiness to peacefully co-exist and also abide by the rules and regulations of the Sagamu community

“May we also use this medium to let the paramount ruler and other traditional rulers in Remoland know that we know nothing about the killing of Basogun and we condemn the barbaric act in all sincerity. Long may you reign, the Akarigbo of Remoland.”

New Telegraph recalls that; the two factions sent separate viral letters in December appealing for the forgiveness of the paramount monarch and the entire Sagamu community for prior cult killings, which circulated on social media around two weeks ago. The two groups had committed to cooperating with the community to stop any type of killing and operate by the laws of the land.