Cultists Stone Man To Death In Bayelsa

A 30-year-old man identified as Darlington Watson has been reportedly stoned to death by rival cult members at the Agudama-Epie community in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that as the ongoing cult war between the Greenlanders and Bobous intensified, a member of the Greenlanders cult group was dragged out of a moving tricycle before he was stoned to death by the rival group.

According to the report, several lives have been lost in the ongoing cult war between the Bobous and Greenlanders over the control of the new transport terminal at the Igbogene community on the outskirts of Yenagoa.

The state Police Public Relations Officer of Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident on Thursday, saying investigations have been intensified to apprehend all those involved in the act.

Mohammed also advised young people against involvement in cults and other criminal groups.

He said, “Information at my disposal has it that yesterday (Wednesday) at about 1900 hours, based on information received, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led the patrol team to the area.

“Bobous and Greenlander cult groups were clashing at Agudama-Epie; in the process, one Darlington Walson, 30-year-old from the community and a member of the Greenlander group, as well, was inflicted with machete cuts and stoned to death by the rival group.

“On arrival at the scene, the family of the deceased had evacuated the corpse for burial; investigation has been intensified to apprehend the suspects involved in the killing.”

