Cultists Slain Vigilante Member In Rivers

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists have reportedly killed Mr Uche Orukwo, a member of the Diobu Vigilante Group (DVG) at Obidanso Waterfront, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident which occurred on Saturday night has caused terror across the community, prompting the police to issue a calm down order.

The victim was reportedly part of a group of security officers that attacked the waterfront in an attempt to find cultists harassing the area.

Based on information, the security team invaded the waterfront on Saturday night at around nine o’clock, where they feared cultists were getting ready to attack a rival group in a continuing struggle for supremacy.

It was discovered that the cultists shot and killed Orukwo, the vigilante member when they spotted the security personnel.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the killing of Orukwo, adding that an investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.