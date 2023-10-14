Cultists Hack Three Rival Members To Death In Ogun

Suspected cultists have reportedly hacked three members of rival cult groups to death in Ogun State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at Abibatu Toronbi Community in Ijoko, Ado-Odo/Ota Local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

According to the PPRO, a leader of the community had reported at the Ijoko Police post that, on October 13, 2023, “three unidentified young men were found macheted to death in an abandoned building which serves as a criminal hideout within their community.”

Odutola said, upon receipt of the report, “policemen arrived at the scene and observed that the deceased left hands were cut off.”

According to Odutola, police have identified two of the slain persons – Memory and Rilwan.

Odutola described Rilwan as “a suspected cultist of the Eiye Confraternity group, who had been on the police lookout for several crimes.”

It was said that the corpses were evacuated and deposited at the morgue for further investigation, while the Area is under close monitoring.

In their investigations into the killings, with assistance from local informants, police said they have identified “the Number One Eiye Confraternity as members of a rival cult group.”

Odutola said efforts are ongoing to gather more information about the activities of the cult groups and their connections to other criminal acts in the area.

“The police are committed to bringing all perpetrators involved in cultism and related crimes to justice, ensuring the safety and security of the community,” she added.