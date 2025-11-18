Cultist Arrested In Igbesa As Police Launch Manhunt For Fleeing Accomplices

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected member of the Aiye confraternity in Igbesa, describing the development as another decisive step in its ongoing war against cultism across the state.

In an official statement, the Command said the suspect, Sulaiman Laja, 24, was arrested by operatives of the Igbesa Division after he was spotted in disguise and tracked to his hideout.

A thorough search of the location led to the recovery of a serviceable single-barrel gun, believed to have been used for criminal activities in the area. According to the statement, the suspect confessed to being an active member of the Aiye cult group and provided useful information about other fleeing members.

The Police Command confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the remaining suspects, assuring residents that the onslaught against cult groups will be sustained until all perpetrators are brought to justice.

It added that the arrested suspect and the recovered firearm will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Reiterating its commitment to public safety, the Command urged residents to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

“The Ogun State Police Command will continue to work tirelessly to rid our communities of criminals and ensure lasting peace and security,” the statement read.