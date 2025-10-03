Cultism: Policeman, Student Caught With Guns, Ammunition At UNIPORT

A serving police officer and a final year student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) have been arrested after they were intercepted with firearms and live ammunition.

The suspects were getting ready for a cult clash on campus, but were arrested by the Rivers State Police Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) following a tip-off by the University of Port Harcourt’s internal security.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), in a statement, identified the police officer as Corporal Onwukwe Godswill of the Elimgbu Division and Ifeanyi Israel, a 200-level Biomedical Technology student.

The statement reads: “Security operatives have foiled a suspected cult clash at the University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) with the arrest of two suspects, including a serving police corporal.

“The suspects, Police Corporal Onwukwe Godswill of the Elimgbu Division, and a 200-level Biomedical Technology student, Ifeanyi Israel, were intercepted with firearms and ammunition on September 26, 2025, during final-year students’ signing-out celebrations on campus.

“A search led to the recovery of two locally made pistols, four live cartridges, two rounds of 9mm live ammunition and a small axe.

“Further investigations at Corporal Onwukwe’s residence uncovered another locally made pistol and two machetes, according to the statement.

“The suspects and recovered items are in custody as investigations continue into their alleged cult activities and possible accomplices.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has vowed to mete out tougher action against cultism.

“There will be no hiding place for criminals in Rivers State. We urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. Together, we will make the state safer,” he said.