Cultism: Monarch Places Curse On Members, Sponsors Amid Rising Killings In Ondo

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has placed a curse on cultists and their sponsors in response to the recent spate of cult-related violence in the area.

Stakeholders in Owo have blamed politicians for enabling youths involved in the attacks, which resulted n several deaths.

Among the victims were Fisayo Oladipo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the wife and child of prominent Muslim cleric, Alhaji Abdulkareem Adedokun.

Oba Ogunoye, accompanied by his Chiefs, the Ughare and Ugbama Iloro aboriginals, and various traditional and spiritual groups, performed the ceremony at Ogwata Square.

Ancient deities were brought out to both curse the perpetrators and bless the kingdom. Speaking at the Owo Youths Forum, the Police Area Commander in Owo, Adenike Peter, urged politicians and influential individuals to refrain from interfering with police procedures when cultism suspects are arrested.

He cited political pressure for the release of suspected cultists as a major obstacle to curbing the menace. “Parents should checkmate their children and even report them to police for action if found culpable in criminal tendencies,” he said.

