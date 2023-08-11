Cultism: Lagos Police Rescue Nine Children During Initiation

The operatives of Lagos State Police Command have rescued nine children during an alleged forced initiation into cultism in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the initiation took place on Thursday night in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the children were between the ages of 9 and 14.

According to him, the police had already commenced an investigation into the matter.

Disclosing the rescue of the children, the spokesman writes on his X handle “We need to strengthen the family unit!

“Nine children, the youngest, 9, and oldest, 14, were rescued during/after forced initiation into cultism in the Mushin area of Lagos State. The investigation is ongoing.”