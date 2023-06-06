Cultism: Kwarapoly Withdraws Student’s HND Certificate

In its effort to fight cultism headlong, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has withdrawn the Higher National Diploma Certificate (HND) issued to one of its students, AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji, of the Department of Public Administration, for his involvement in cultism contrary to the matriculation oath he swore to.

A statement issued by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Mr Olayemi Olatomi, stated that the decision was based on the report of the Polytechnic’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

According to the statement, AbdulRasheed’s involvement in cultism was a pointer to the fact that he is not worthy in character and learning to earn the certificate of the institution.

The statement also added that the mobilisation of AbdulRasheed for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been put on hold.