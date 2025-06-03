Cultism: Ijaw Agitator Accepts Okpebholo’s Amnesty Offer

Share

A self-acclaimed Ijaw agitator in Edo State, Lawrence Yanbor, has declared his acceptance of the amnesty recently proposed by Governor Monday Okpebholo for cultists and armed groups operating in the state.

In a statement issued in Benin City, Yanbor said he and his followers are ready to surrender their arms and collaborate with the government and security agencies to promote peace and security in Edo State.

“I and my boys wish to appreciate and accept the Governor of Edo State’s offer of amnesty to drop our guns and ammunition in order to work with the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, in synergy with security agencies in the state,” he said.

Yanbor noted that a similar process was initiated under the previous administration but failed due to what he described as a lack of sincerity on the part of the former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The previous government started the process for us to accept amnesty, but because the Obaseki-led government was not sincere, we backed out,” he stated.

Expressing confidence in the current administration, Yanbor commended Governor Okpebholo’s leadership style, citing wisdom, development-oriented policies, and a sense of understanding as reasons for embracing the amnesty initiative.

“We decided to accept and follow the process of Mr. Governor because I saw a very high level of wisdom, development, and understanding on the part of the governor, which inspired me and my boys to accept and work with him,” he said.

As part of their commitment to peace, Yanbor and his group pledged to support security agencies in flushing out criminal hideouts across the state.

Additionally, he called on Governor Okpebholo to intervene in the alleged harassment of Ijaw host communities by the management of Okomu Oil Palm Company.

“We want to appeal to the governor on the following: Okomu Oil Palm Company should be called to order over its inhumane treatment of our people. Also, the road from Udo, Inikorogha through to Okomu Ijaw Community should be tarred,” Yanbor appealed.

