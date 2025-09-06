Cultism, Exam Malpractice: Kogi Poly Rector Shares Success Stories

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Professor Salisu Usman Ogbo, has highlighted the institution’s efforts in combating cultism, exam fraud, and certificate racketeering.

According to him, the polytechnic utilised its available funds and resources to tackle these issues, which were prevalent when he took office in 2020.

He said he inherited a Polytechnic that was bedevilled by cultism, examination fraud, and certificate racketeering

Prof Ogbo disclosed this while addressing members of the Correspondents’ chapel during their Stewardship Forum in his office in Lokoja over the week.

He said the institution’s security architecture has been fortified, leading to a safer environment for students and staff

According to him, the institution installed hidden CCTV cameras, provided modern communication gadgets, and patrol vehicles to enhance security surveillance.

“A robust intelligence system was established, with informants among students helping to gather information on cultists and other deviant groups.”

He said the polytechnic introduced reforms, including a ban on students’ tribal associations and end-of-session celebrations, which were previously exploited by cult groups.

The rector explained that a significant reduction in cultism-related incidents, describing it as one of his major achievements.

On exam malpractices, Ogbo said a Central Examination Misconduct Committee was set up to investigate and recommend penalties for exam-related offences.

“New security features were added to certificates and results to prevent falsification,” he added.

Prof. Ogbo disclosed that all 57 academic programs offered by the polytechnic have received full accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NB