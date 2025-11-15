Cultism: Edo Police Arrest, Prosecute 21 Secondary School Students

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 21 students of Ogioma Public Secondary School along Limit Road off Benin-Sapele Road for suspected cult activities.

The PPRO of the command, Moses Yamu, who made this disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday, said the students were between 14 and 17 years old.

According to him, the arrest was made following a foiled attack on Osemwende Public Secondary School, located at Oghoghibi off Benin–Sapele Road, Benin City by the suspects.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Police Command has arrested 21 students of Ogioma Public Secondary School located at Limit road off Benin-Sapele road, aged between 14 and 17years who are suspected to be cultists.

“This followed a foiled attack on Osemwende Public Secondary School, located at Oghoghibi off Benin–Sapele Road, Benin City.

“On 12th November, 2025 at about 1:45 p.m., operatives attached to the Loveworld Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, acting on credible intelligence, swiftly mobilised to Osemwende Public Secondary School where students suspected to be engaged in cultism from Ogioma Public Secondary School stormed the premises in a convoy of motorcycles, allegedly to carry out violent acts.

“The prompt response of the police led to the arrest of 21 of the invading students namely – Promise Afekokhian (16 years), Samuel John (16 years), Godstime Sunday (15 years), Basit Kareem (14 years), Destiny Lucky (15 years), Miracle Peter (16 years), Victor Innocent (14 years), Osazee Efe (16 years), Usman Adamu (17 years) and Orodge Miracle (15 years).

“Others are Godspower Agharevba (16 years), Favour Ogunde (16 years) Clinton Oghenetega (17 years), Wisdom Ehimen (17 years), Zenith Jonathan (17 years), Steven Monday (14 years), Ogbebor Calistus (17 years), Marvelous Imadefe (15 years), Success Ogar (16 years), Osaro Osama Praise (13 years) and Miracle Bassey (16 years) while others escaped.

“Four knives and a chain were recovered from the suspects. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier circulated a threat voice note, boasting of plans to “stage a war,” burn down the school, and harm students and staff — a threat they attempted to carry out before being contained by police intervention.

“Both school principals have been invited for further questioning, and the arrested suspects have been arraigned in court for prosecution. Eight of the twenty-one suspects were remanded while 13 were released to thier parents/guardians who will inturn produce them on 28th November 2025 for the next court sitting.”

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika urged parents and guardians to pay closer attention to the activities and groups their children associate with, both within and outside school environments.

He also called on school authorities to strengthen discipline, report suspicious gatherings or threats promptly, and collaborate closely with the police to prevent juvenile delinquency and violence in schools.

The CP said the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and protection of all residents, especially in schools across the state inline with the Nigeria Police Force Safe Schools Initiative.

To curb cultism in the state, the Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo signed a new anti-cultism law on January 24, 2025, replacing the 2018 law and imposing harsher penalties.

The law mandates a 21-year jail term for cult members and their sponsors, and those who provide a hiding place for cultists can receive a 10-year prison sentence and have their property demolished. The new legislation also includes provisions for the death penalty in cases where cult activities lead to death.

This has led to the reduction of cult related activities in the state.