Cultism: Edo Govt Demolishes Four Houses, Arrests 20 Suspects

The Edo State Government has intensified its ongoing war against cultism and kidnapping with the demolition of four houses belonging to suspected cultists and the arrest of twenty suspects in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The high-level security operation, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers”, was spearheaded by the Chief Security Officer to the Governor and the Principal Security Officer (PSO), Government House.

Among the properties brought down was a structure located on Egbiadokhai Street, directly behind Otaru Primary School in Auchi. Authorities identified the building as belonging to a notorious and wanted cultist known as “Too-Believe.”

According to the state security squad, the demolished Auchi residence served as a known meeting ground for members of the Black Axe Confraternity. During a raid on the building, law enforcement agents recovered two cut-to-size firearms, a sharp axe, and two black berets commonly worn by members of the group.

Too-Believe, the prime suspect, remains at large and is believed to be deeply entrenched in cult-related violence in the region.

This operation follows closely on the heels of the brutal killing of a young barber in South Ibie, an incident authorities say is tied to an ongoing clash between rival cult groups.

In response, the security team also razed another property on Anoguele Street in Iyakpi, South Ibie. That building was linked to a suspected member of the Eiye Confraternity identified as Kuwat. Although Kuwat managed to evade capture, security officials say he is the chief suspect in the barber’s murder.

Further demolitions took place in the Ogodomiza area of Ibie-Nafe, where a house linked to another cult leader was destroyed.

The premises had been raided a day earlier, leading to the arrest of two young men, 17-year-old Momoh Austin and 21-year-old Joseph Oyazojo. The duo reportedly confessed to being lured to the area for internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo.

In a related operation, security forces stormed the Hybrid Hotel and Suites in Elele, Uzairue, where several suspects were taken into custody.

Speaking during the demolition in Auchi, John Izegaegbe, Secretary of the State Security Squad, said the government had previously given cultists ample opportunity to turn over a new leaf.

“The Governor gave 166 days of grace to all cultists to renounce, offering soft loans and skills training. That window was ignored. Now, desperate times call for desperate action. This demolition is a warning to all landlords and cultists, stay out of cultism or face the full wrath of the law,” Izegaegbe stated.

He further confirmed that the Egbiadokhai property was directly tied to the recent murder in Auchi, with physical evidence recovered from the scene.

Another member of the security team, Eribo Emwanta, also issued a stern warning to community members: “We are advising parents and hotel owners to be vigilant. We are cleaning out these communities, and hotels harbouring criminals are next.”

These demolitions come under the provisions of the newly enacted Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law 2025. The legislation prescribes a minimum sentence of 21 years, or life imprisonment, for individuals found guilty.