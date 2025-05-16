Cultism: Diri Asks NDU Mgt To Expel Student Found Culpable

Share

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri

has directed the Vice Chancellor and the management of Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area to dismiss any student found culpable of indulging in cultism.

This was as he advised those engaging in cult activities at the state-owned university to withdraw from the institution or be ready for expulsion.

The Bayelsa governor gave the directive on Friday during the NDU 7th Combined Convocation following recent incidents of students cult rivalry that reportedly claimed lives in the community.

He restated his call on students to avoid cultism, stressing that there was no room for such activities in universities, but rather it is a place for character building and learning.

He said: “Recently, I spoke to the Vice Chancellor about the resurgence of cultism in this university. May I use this opportunity to warn those who did not come here for learning and character building to on their own withdraw.

“There should be no room for cultism in this university. I have given the Vice Chancellor a charge as the Visitor to this institution, and as government, I have also charged all security agencies in the state. Anyone found engaging in cultism in this university, do not hesitate to apply the sanctions.”

Governor Diri assured the institution that 25 years after it was established by the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha administration, his government will actively contribute to the narrative that will shape it for the next 25 years.

He said having done the groundbreaking of the 5000-seater convocation arena and the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building before the ceremony commenced, these were tangible expressions of his government’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence.

‎He assured that under his administration, facilities in the institution will adhere to accreditation standards set by the National Universities Commission and the relevant regulatory councils and boards.

“As I reflect on this momentous occasion, my joy is indeed amplified by the knowledge that, as a government we are in our modest way actively contributing to the narrative that will shape the next 25 years for this pioneer tertiary institution.

“It is notable that the Faculty of Environmental Science complex boasts a comprehensive range of facilities, featuring 24 classrooms, 18 design studios, 6 modeling studios, 6 workshops/laboratories, and a state-of-the-art lecture theatre with a seating capacity of 300.”

Earlier, Professor Allen Agih thanked the governor for appointing him as the 5th Vice Chancellor of the institution and that it was his first convocation ceremony.

The VC said 6,536 graduands took part in the ceremony, including 5,726 for Bachelor’s degrees with 69 First Class honours.

There were also 810 higher degrees graduands, including 16 professional diplomas, 191 post- graduate diplomas and 458 Master’s degrees.

Also, the Pro Chancellor, Dr. Matthew Seiyefa, said NDU had produced adequate manpower knowledge base that has contributed significantly to its growth and development.

He noted that the institution had evolved to become the melting pot of ideas and initiatives, vital for navigating climate change and economic diversification.

