Cultism: 10 Killed In Edo Renewed Attack

Not fewer than 10 persons have been reportedly killed in suspected cult-related shootings in Benin City and the Auchi area of Edo State in the last three days.

The latest of the killings were said to be four victims reportedly shot dead on Thursday at Upper Mission, Okhun and Oluku areas of Benin.

The incidents in Benin, sources said, were connected with the unending supremacy battle between members of the Black Axe confraternity, Maphite and Eiye groups which has snowballed into the gruesome killing of mainly youths at different areas in the state capital.

Besides, it was gathered that a popular ‘big boy’ alongside his girlfriend, was shot at a popular hotel around Aikhionbare in GRA of Benin by suspected cultists who allegedly operated with an unregistered Sienna Space Bus.

The victims according to the report are currently recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, a revenue collector simply identified as ‘Mopol’, was said to have been gunned down around Okhoro junction by new Benin.

Similarly, one Miss Ibrahim Asmat Happy, a final year student of Auchi Polytechnic and another revenue collector whose identity could not be ascertained, were shot dead on Wednesday in Auchi.

The late final student of Auchi Polytechnic was said to be a victim of a stray bullet.

It was learnt that she was shot dead at the front of the institution’s Campus Two gate by suspected armed cultists who were reportedly after their target, the revenue collector.

A lecturer of the Polytechnic who craved anonymity while confirming the incident said the area has been tense since the incident occurred on Wednesday.

“Cult-related clashes have become a trend among young students in Auchi in attempts to outsmart one another”, he said.

When contacted yesterday, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he was still waiting for a report from the DPO in Auchi concerning the killings at the Polytechnic Town.

On the reported cult killings in Benin, he said “No recent killings in Benin, that was in the past”.