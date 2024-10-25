Cult War: 7 More Persons Killed In Awka

Share

At least seven more persons were killed in Awka, capital of Anambra State yesterday morning barely five days after 16 persons were killed by suspected cultists in Nibo, Awka South Local Government Area.

It was learnt that one person was killed at the back gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, while six others were killed at Ifite Village in Awka Capital City.

A lecturer who was an eye witness to the killing behind UNIZIK said the victim was killed at about 9.30am, while traders at Ifite market, Awka reported how gun – men stormed the area firing indiscriminately and killing six persons in the process.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, said that a rapid response team has been sent to the scenes of the killings to avert further killing in the area.

At the moment, it is not clear the cult groups that are involved in the act, but it is suspected that this may be a reprisal to the killings that occurred at Nibo last Sunday.

Fresh facts has further emerged that the Nibo killing was a planned attack on members of a rival cult group that had slated to hold a function at the town, but before the rival cult group could get to their opposing cult group they had concluded the function.

It was also learnt that when the gunmen stormed Nibo Market, they met only two members of the rival cult group who they killed on that fateful day and also killed others at a restaurant believed to be the venue of the cult function.

