Cult Killings: We’re Losing Our Husbands, Brothers – Concerned Edo Ladies

…Okpebholo Moves to End Cult Clashes

Concerned Edo ladies on Tuesday protested the incessant cult killings in Benin City, Edo State, which have claimed over 50 lives in the last two months.

Hundreds of ladies, dressed in black with placards, urged the Edo State Government, traditional institutions, religious bodies, and security agencies to stop the killings.

Miss Ojo Gloria Eki, one of the leaders, wrote in a letter titled “Appeal for Peace and Unity in Edo State”:

“I’m writing with a heavy heart regarding the tragic events in Edo State, specifically the senseless killings of youth. As a concerned citizen, I seek your wisdom and guidance in advocating for peace and harmony. The youth are our nation’s hope and future, and it’s disheartening to witness their lives cut short by violence.

“I appeal to you to use your position to advocate for an immediate end to the senseless violence. By encouraging peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and understanding, we can pave the way for healing and reconciliation.

“Your guidance and support in mediating conflicts, promoting tolerance, and advocating for justice will restore peace and stability in Edo State. Let’s stand together as a united community, bound by peace, compassion, and respect.”

On her part, Miss Precious Ikponmwen said the killings have turned women in their 20s and 30s to widows.

“We’re tired of the killings; many young girls are turning into widows in their 20s and 30s. We want the Nigeria Union of Journalists to support us. Almost all Edo State households have been affected. It’s difficult to train children as a single parent.

“Those fightings are our husbands and brothers, . We want these killings to stop.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has moved to end the incessant cult war in the State.

The Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday night, ordered heads of various security agencies in the State to make the State free from criminal elements.

He noted that the issue of cultism dominated the security discussion, and his administration will not fold its arms, while cult-related killings go on in the State.

He urged security agencies to collaborate and ensure that they put a stop to the killings in the State, especially in Benin City.

“During my campaign, I placed security above all. It is a priority for my administration because it is important. The issue of cultism dominated the discussion. The rate of cultism is not acceptable by my administration.

“The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo State. We do not want to lose anybody, and we will be firm about this. We have ordered security agencies to collaborate and ensure that Edo is safe for all, but not safe for criminals.

“We charged them to smoke criminals out of the State wherever they are hiding and ensure that the State is safe for all,” Governor Okpebholo said.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Peter Ozigi, while reacting, said various security agencies during the security council meeting, discussed areas of concerns and the efforts made so far.

He noted that the Governor has assured them of the support of his administration in ensuring that Edo is safe for all.

He said: “We just finished the first security council meeting with the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo. We have discussed areas concerns and our efforts so far.

“The Governor has assured us that he will give us the needed support and ensure that Edo State is a place for all to live and do business peacefully.”

