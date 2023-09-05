Cult Killings: Tony Kabaka Mobilizes Local Security Against Menace In Benin

The Edo State Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Tony Kabaka has mobilized local security personnel in the Amagba area against the activities of the cult groups.

The local security operatives in the company of Kabaka went around the areas, shooting sporadically into the air apparently to scare away the hoodlums.

The shooting, however, sent shivers down the spine of residents who ran in different directions for safety.

In about two minutes of videos that went viral on Monday, the Edo State APC Youth leader was seen giving directives to members of the local security.

He said: “We must bring their seat (motorists) down, and search the car properly before anything can take place.

“Anybody you see, any colour be it Eiye, Black Axe, Maphite, Vikings and even if the person is a Buccaneer and wants to kill, apprehend the person.

“And if such a person is caught, we will not give him to the police, but the World will see what is done to those killing people.

“This is our message and it is now left for them (cultists) to stop killing. Enough is enough”, he concluded before the people embarked on a stop-and-search exercise around the affected areas.

In the video footage, the local security operatives were seen marching around various streets with the chants “say no more killing and if we catch you (cultist), we will kill you”.

It was gathered that no fewer than four persons were allegedly shot dead in Ogunmwenyin, Ebo, Aikhionbare, and Ugbor areas in the last two days by suspected cultists who had gone rampage in Benin City recently.