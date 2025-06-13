Cult Killings: Police Arrest 46 Suspected Cultists In Ondo

Share

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday said it had apprehended no fewer than 46 youths over an alleged cult related clash in Ondo town.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the arrest came after the killing of an alleged drug baron in the town, Bode Akinsiku, whose murder had now been linked to cult war.

Ayanlade explained that intelligence gathering indicated that the late Akinsiku had been using proceeds from his illicit drug trade to finance cult activities, sponsor initiations, and supply arms to cult groups, thereby fueling violence in Ondo town.

According to him, the suspects were arrested during a raid of some areas in the town.

Ayanlade said nine of the suspects had already been profiled and dragged to the Akure Division of the Magistrate Court in the state, He noted that they were arraigned on a six counts bordering on conspiracy, cultism, murder, illegal possession of firearms, and breach of public peace.

