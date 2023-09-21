Cult Killings: Ogun PDP Kicks As DSS Arrests Lawmaker, Bello

The Ogun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday kicked against the arrest of a member of the state House of Assembly, Damilare Bello by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged involvement in the recent killing of about 20 persons by suspected cultists in Sagamu.

The party confirmed the arrest of Bello, a PDP lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency 1 in a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole.

According to the statement, the lawmaker was arrested late on Wednesday by the DSS.

A source told our correspondent that the lawmaker was arrested for allegedly providing shelter to the fleeing cultists.

The source said, a team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, arrested the Bello and six others.

Those arrested, according to the source, include Damilare Bello Mohammed aka DRE, Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade.

But, the PDP has condemned the arrest of Bello, insisting that, “the whole thing is an orchestrated attempt to give Hon Bello a bad name just to hang him.”

“As much as we do not object to DSS or any security agency investigation into the Sagamu carnage which has allegedly claimed more than 25 lives, we think that the investigation is not being conducted with optimum professionalism and sincerity.

“It is also interesting that the Sagamu residence of the honourable member was thoroughly vandalised earlier today by some suspected APC-enabled thugs.

“The same man who returned from London to Abeokuta where he raised contributions on the floor of the house yesterday concerning security matters in his constituency.

“We have always held that the Sagamu killings are a direct fallout of the criminal empowerment of cultists against the people by the APC.

“The onus is, however, on the DSS to rise above partisanship in its duties. The security outfit is a creation of the law and should not be reduced to a mere tool of a political witch hunt by both the governor and APC against perceived opponents.

“As a law-abiding political organization, our great party will work with the DSS, and indeed other security agencies in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Ogun State, but we shall also not fold our arms and watch anyone throw innocent members of the public under the bus”, the PDP publicity secretary said.

He charged the state government to look inward and search its inner circles in Sagamu LG so as to see where the smoke is coming from.