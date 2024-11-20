Cult Killings: Edo Women’s Group Protests Death Of Over 50 Persons In 2 Months

Share

…as Okpebholo moves to end clashes

Concerned Edo ladies yesterday protested the incessant cult killings in Benin City, Edo State, which have claimed over 50 lives in the last two months. Hundreds of ladies, dressed in black with placards, urged the Edo State Government, traditional in- stitutions, religious bodies, and security agencies to stop the killings.

One of the protest leaders, Miss Ojo Gloria Eki, wrote in a letter titled ‘Appeal for Peace and Unity in Edo State,’ said, “I’m writing with a heavy heart regarding the tragic events in Edo State, specifically the senseless killings of youth.

As a concerned citizen, I seek your wisdom and guidance in advocating for peace and harmony. The youth are our nation’s hope and future, and it’s disheartening to witness their lives cut short by violence.

“I appeal to you to use your position to advocate for an immediate end to the senseless violence. By encouraging peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and understanding, we can pave the way for healing and reconciliation.

“Your guidance and support in mediating conflicts, promoting tolerance, and advocating for justice will restore peace and stability in Edo State. Let’s stand together as a united community, bound by peace, compassion, and respect.”

On her part, Miss Precious Ikponmwen said the killings have turned women in their 20s and 30s to widows. “We’re tired of the killings; many young girls are turning into widows in their 20s and 30s.

We want the Nigeria Union of Journalists to support us. Almost all Edo State households have been affected. It’s difficult to train children as a single parent.” Those fighting are our hus- bands and brothers. We want these killings to stop.” Meanwhile, the Edo State Government has moved to end the incessant cult war in the state.

The Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday night, ordered heads of various security agencies in the state to make the state free from criminal elements. He noted that the issue of cultism dominated the security discussion, and his administration will not fold its arms, while cult-related killings go on in the state.

He urged security agencies to collaborate and ensure that they put a stop to the killings in the state, especially in Benin City. “The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo State. We do not want to lose anybody, and we will be firm about this.

We have ordered security agencies to collaborate and ensure that Edo is safe for all, but not safe for criminals,” Governor Okpebholo said. Edo State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Peter Ozigi, while reacting, said various security agencies during the security council meeting, discussed areas of concerns and efforts made so far.

Share

Please follow and like us: