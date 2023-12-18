Cult Clash: One Killed, Another Injured In Ogun

A cult clash that erupted in the Afobaje area, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State has reportedly claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified male adult and one Kazeem Abiola sustained a bullet wound.
New Telegraph reported that the clash occurred midday on Friday when some armed men suspected to be members of a confraternity stormed the area, shot the victim on his chest and inflicted a machete wound on him while Abiola was shot in his abdomen.
“It been a while since we last experienced a cult clash in this area and I think the guys are now back with their attitude. I wonder why someone will indulge in cultism. There are rumours that it was the members of the Eiye and Alora confraternities who were fighting.
Omolola Odutola, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the clash saying he is currently receiving treatment at a health facility in the state.