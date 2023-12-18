Cult Clash: One Killed, Another Injured In Ogun

A cult clash that erupted in the Afobaje area, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State has reportedly claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified male adult and one Kazeem Abiola sustained a bullet wound.

New Telegraph reported that the clash occurred midday on Friday when some armed men suspected to be members of a confraternity stormed the area, shot the victim on his chest and inflicted a machete wound on him while Abiola was shot in his abdomen.

According to an eyewitness, the clash was a suspected cult clash between the Eiye and the Alora confraternities.

The source stated, “The incident happened in the afternoon. What I saw was that some men who were on motorcycles stormed the area and they attacked two persons. “There was panic as everyone was running for safety when we heard the gunshots. It was when the police arrived that we saw that two persons were shot. One of the victims was placed on a motorcycle but I doubt if he will survive the attack because he was bleeding profusely.

Omolola Odutola, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the clash saying he is currently receiving treatment at a health facility in the state.

She however added that; the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered a search for the fleeing suspects while assuring the public not to panic but to go about their daily activities without fear.