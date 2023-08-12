Cult Clash: Gani Adams Calls For Tight Security At Osun Osogbo Festival

Following the bloody clash that ensued between two rival cult groups, which left three people dead, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and the National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has demanded improved security at the grand finale of the annual Osun-Osogbo festival.

The cause of the clashes was not yet known but our correspondent observed two victims soaked in blood at the scene of the unfortunate incident.

A security source, who pleaded anonymity, said those involved in the clash were members of rival cult groups.

Gunshots were heard during the clash that occurred at different locations along the Asubiaro/Isale Osun Road.

There was also an attack on the office of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service in Osogbo, where some motorcycles were damaged and about 10 members of the group got injured.

The chairman of the group, Ahmed Nureni, who confirmed that 10 members were injured, also said the identities of the deceased were not known yet.

“ Three people were killed during deadly clashes near the entrance of the grove. I don’t know the cause of the clashes. During the attack on our office, vehicles and motorcycles parked on the premises were damaged. 10 hunters were also injured. I have reported the matter to the police,” Nureni added.

Reacting to the security breaches observed during the festival, however, Adams, while addressing members of the organisation that participated in the grand finale during a reception organised by OPC, lamented the infiltration of the festival ground by suspected cultists and hoodlums.

Adams said, “It is unfortunate that cultists and miscreants have been taking advantage of the festival to create a platform for rivalry, which Osun goddess abhors and we must collectively stop the trend.

“This is an opportunity for Osun and Nigeria to attract more tourists. Osun-Osogbo (festival) is known globally and we must protect and project it to the whole world.”