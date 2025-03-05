Cult Clash: 2 Killed In Delta Town

Share

Two suspected cult members have been killed at separate locations in Ughelli Town, during reprisal clashes of opposing factions in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The killings were against the backdrop of a dispute between two women, loyal to each of the groups, over a controversial shop rent at Up-Agbarho locality, within the town.

An eyewitness, who simply identified herself as Efe said, “the altercation got escalated, which drew the attention of male fans that belong to rival cult groups.

The confrontation that ensued thereafter turned violent, which led to the fatal consequences.” She said one of the victims, identified as Oghenero Akpos, was attacked and killed at night by a drinking spot along Sadjere Street.

She said the victim attempted to escape but he was overpowered heavily armed assailants. His throat was slit and he died instantly.

The other victim, whose identity is still sketchy, was killed at Uduere Street in Otovwodo community. Prior to his killing, he was said to have reported a case of threat to life to the police, but was tragically killed same night.

