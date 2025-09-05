Cucurella Hails Uche

Chelsea defender, Marc Cucurella, has praised Nigerian forward Christantus Uche, calling him one of the best players in LaLiga. Cucurella made these comments while discussing the increasing gap between the Premier League and LaLiga, particularly in light of Uche’s recent move to the English top flight.

Uche recently transferred from LaLiga club Getafe to Premier League outfit, Crystal Palace on loan just before the transfer deadline. Cucurella, who played for Getafe before joining the Premier League, spoke to as about the financial landscape of both leagues, stating: “The distribution of money in England is more equitable,“ he said.

“For example, the teams that get promoted get a lot of money, and in the end, that allows all teams to sign great players, and that evens out the league. “That is why every game in the Premier League is a battle. Sunderland, who just got promoted, has invested two hundred million in players, and Crystal Palace has signed two of the best in La Liga, Yeremy and Uche.