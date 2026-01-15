Cubana Hails Oborevwori’s Leadership Style

The business tycoon and Chairman of the Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (aka Obi Cubana), has set December 2026 to completely deliver on his Millennium City investment in Delta State.

This was as the businessman eulogized Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for placing a very good hand on infrastructural development of the state. He described the governor as a God-fearing, peoplecentred and developmentdriven leadership person.

The business mogul, accompanied by the Founder of Streams of Joy International Church, Pastor Jerry Eze, who came with him to dedicate the Cubana Millennium City project to God, visited the governor in Asaba yesterday and declared that the oil rich state is “in very good hands” under his administration.

He said: “When the righteous is on the throne, the state rejoices! Delta State is indeed blessed to have a Godfearing and developmentoriented governor. Delta State is in very good hands.”

He highlighted the growing synergy between private investors and the State Government in advancing urban development and attracting investment under the governor, even as he expressed appreciation for his openness and accessibility