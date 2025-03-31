New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
Cubana Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Urges Gov Uzodinma To Intervene

The alleged baby mama of Nigerian businessman and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has urged the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, urging him to intervene in her prolonged paternity dispute.

New Telegraph recalls that Hellen has been in a DNA battle with Cubana Chief Priest after accusing him of fathering her child and abandoning them.

Despite repeated calls for a DNA test, the socialite has neither accepted responsibility nor agreed to confirm the child’s paternity.

However, in a new development, Hellen took to her Instagram page on Mother’s Day to express frustration in raising her son alone in Kenya, citing financial struggles and a lack of support from the alleged father.

READ ALSO:

She called on Governor Uzodinma and his wife, Chioma Uzodinma, to use their influence to compel the Cubana Chief Priest to take responsibility and undergo a DNA test.

She captions the video with: “Please @he_hopeuzodimma of Imo State, I need your help. Talk to Pascal Okechukwu, a.k.a. Cubana Chief Priest to please help his son in Kenya and for the DNA to be done. @he_chiomauzodimma bikonu, the baby is struggling here in Kenya, no food or anything to feed the boy.”

Her outburst has, however, garnered reactions on social media, with many calling for a resolution to the matter.

Watch the video below:

