The alleged baby mama of Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has opened up about her struggle with homelessness.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Cubana Chief Priest has been embroiled in a controversy with Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy for days now.

In 2024, a woman allegedly identified to be Cubana’s baby mama accused the socialite of abandoning her and their child, sparking a social media buzz.

In a recently surfaced video, the woman spoke candidly about being homeless with her son, revealing that her attempts to contact Cubana Chief Priest have proved abortive.

The woman revealed she had been homeless since last year, stressing that Cubana Chief Priest blocked her on Instagram and WhatsApp after she contacted him about their situation.

She wrote: “Things are not going the way they are supposed to go. I tried sending my baby’s daddy pictures, but he blocked me on Instagram and WhatsApp“,

She also shared a video of her current living situation with her son, appealing to Nigerians for financial assistance.

Watch the video below:

