Cubana Chief Priest’s Alleged Baby Mama Hospitalized

The lawyer claimed that Hellen’s struggles stem from Cubana Chief Priest’s refusal to acknowledge their child and the online and offline harassment she has allegedly faced as a result.

The lawyer explained; “Hello everyone, as a lover of transparency I just wish to drop this video here on the 26th January 2025. Cubana Chief Priest should be dancing by now and rejoicing.

”He has subjected @hellen_ati to depression and suicidal thoughts and my heart goes out to his son Pascal Okechukwu…who needs a mother now more than ever.

“This is not the first time I am restless finding Hellen’s whereabouts. This is the third time she has attempted to drink a substance to end her misery. The other year I got a call she preferred to unalive the baby by throwing him and herself from the 4th floor.

“I am tired of seeing such things happening to a friend and now my sister. Hellen is battling depression and mental torture due to what Chiefpriest is subjecting her to online and offline.

“I now believe the matter is spiritual too. life hasn’t been kind to this lady and she keeps saying her mother who passed away is asking her they go on a journey where she will find happiness.

“At this rate, I am unable to do anything and yet I can’t just sit and watch her going through all this.”

The Lawyer further pleaded to Cubana Chief Priest stating;

“Dear Cubana Chiefpriest, why can’t you be a man for once with a human heart? Hellens’ first baby daddy lives with his child and is taking good care of his child. Then there is you, you just decided to despise your own child and use a certain hatred towards your own son.

“Will Hellen be mad to be fighting like this if she doesn’t know you impregnated her? Take up your responsibility, you said she should do a DNA test and sponsor it herself,

“If that is the case we are ready to raise the money it will cost and after that DNA you will make sure you do the needful! Pascal OKECHUKWU is your son and there’s no doubt about it.

“Do the needful while they are still alive. I personally will never forgive you if you succeed in sending them out of this world. The insults from Nigerians are too much yet something you know you got naked together and performed well. I ask again what else can you do for this mother and child?

“I am parallel stressed too but I can’t leave my friend alone in all this. Hang in there @hellen_ati I got you and baby always and forever.”

