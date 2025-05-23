Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin Reportedly Engage In A Physical Altercation

Share

A recent report accuses popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest and Chioma’s ex-manager, Ubi Franklin of engaging in a heated physical altercation.

According to a report from investigative journalist and blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, the alleged physical altercation between the duo erupted at a high-profile event at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Stella Dimoko-Korkus alleged the altercation stemmed from Cubana Chief Priest’s disapproval of Ubi Franklin associating with Davido.

However, another close source claims that the altercation arose from Ubi Franklin’s efforts to get invited to Davido and Chioma’s upcoming white wedding in Miami.

Despite the swirling rumors, Cubana Chief Priest or Ubi Franklin are yet to break their silence.

