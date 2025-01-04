Share

Nigerian businessman and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has revealed plans to release an album in 2025.

Cubana Chief Priest made this known amid the ongoing social media feud with Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy.

Saturday Tegrapraph had earlier reported that Burna Boy had allegedly shaded Cubana Chief Priest in an Instagram post on Friday.

However, Cubana Chief Priest swiftly clapped back, and Burna Boy responded, intensifying the online brawl.

In a recent Instagram post, Cubana Chief Priest revealed plans to release an album this year, confidently declaring that through Christ who strengthens him, he can accomplish anything he sets his mind to.

Cubana further expressed his determination to top the music charts this year, confidently asserting that he possesses everything required to achieve this goal.

He said;” I go drop my album this year. Make I kukub join the business.

Make I show you say I can do anything through Christ who strengthens me. My bestie go help me, ijele go give me hit, Peruzzi and my Ogechi boys go write for me. You guys are the show and I’m the show promoter”.

